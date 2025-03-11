Clemson Stays Red-Hot on Recruiting Trail With Commitment From Coveted Safety
Clemson has kicked their recruiting efforts in high gear recently.
Entering the spring with only a handful of commits in their 2026 class, the Tigers have taken things to the next level coming off their Elite Retreat weekend.
Things got started when Adam Guthrie announced his commitment to Clemson before arriving to campus. Then, late on Saturday, coveted wide receivers Naeem Burroughs and Connor Salmin jumped on board.
That was then followed by two more four-star offensive linemen, Chancellor Barclay and Grant Wise, also announcing their pledges to the Tigers.
Not to be outdone, the defensive back room picked up a recruit from the weekend when Texas native Marcell Gipson committed to Clemson.
And to keep things rolling, three-star safety Kaden Gebhardt, who could be one of the biggest risers this spring, has also joined the 2026 class to bring the total number of commits up to 12.
"I love Coach Conn, Coach Allen, Coach Swinney and the whole staff. I knew after my first visit that it was the school that fit me best. Where they see me dominating in their defense I absolutely love and can't wait. I'm very blessed to be a Clemson Tiger," he said per Steve Wiltfong of On3.
This was another process that was another massive win for Clemson.
Gebhardt picked them over Ohio State, Penn State and Notre Dame among others.
While being ranked 410th in the 2026 class and 36th at his position by On3's Industry Ranking doesn't necessarily scream impact player, 247Sports has him rated as a four-star and the 216th-best player in the cycle.
With a huge spring and summer, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder could find himself towards the top of this class before things are said and done.