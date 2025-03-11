Clemson Stays Red-Hot on Recruiting Trail With Commitment From Coveted Safety

BREAKING: Class of 2026 Safety Kaden Gebhardt has Committed to Clemson, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 195 S from Lewis Center, OH chose the Tigers over Ohio State, Penn State, & Notre Dame



“Blessed! I’m All IN!🐅”https://t.co/frISuisCsb pic.twitter.com/6rxSJaFRPU