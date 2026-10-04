Everything Important Dabo Swinney Said After Clemson's Loss to No. 4 Miami

CLEMSON, S.C. — After gaining momentum over the past three weeks, beating Georgia Southern, North Carolina and Cal, the Clemson Tigers were stopped in their tracks by No. 4 Miami this weekend, losing 41-13.

However, the final score doesn’t tell the entire story, as it was just an 11-point game at halftime. Unfortunately for head coach Dabo Swinney and co., though, the offense just was never able to capitalize on the opportunities they had.

That said, there's a lot to talk about regarding the performance and outcome, so it's time to find out what Swinney had to say following the contest. Here are some of the key quotes from his post-game press conference.

Missed Opportunities

The biggest takeaway from this contest, and something Swinney continued to emphasize in his post-game press conference — which you’ll continue to see throughout this article — is how many missed opportunities the Tigers had.

He began that sentiment by speaking about the crowd, as the stadium was nearly packed to the brim with fans, totaling over 80,000 attendees.

“Frustrating game. Really, again, I thought the crowd was awesome. I would say it was a missed opportunity for us,” he began. “Those are moments that don’t always come often when you get a chance like that with a team. But you've got to take advantage of the opportunities, and you've got to cash in when you get a chance, and we didn’t do that tonight, and we certainly had a couple of those opportunities.”

However, Swinney felt the defense showcased “a lot of really good stuff.” As mentioned earlier, the final score doesn’t tell the whole story of the game, with the team allowing just 17 points up until the final two minutes of the third quarter.

“I thought defensively we played tough as crap,” Swinney stated. “I thought they were tough. There was a lot of really good stuff that I know I’m going to see when I watch the tape. The score is not indicative of how they competed.”

Still, there’s room for improvement, as they allowed two explosive plays. The first was a 61-yard screen pass caught by wideout Cooper Barkate that was taken for a touchdown on Miami’s first offensive play of the contest, and the second was a 34-yard scrambling touchdown by quarterback Darian Mensah.

“The biggest disappointment defensively was just the two explosives in the first quarter, there or whatever,” he continued. “So that was disappointing, but outside of that, they really dug in, they competed their tails off, they had their hands full, and they kept giving the offense opportunities, and the offense didn't cash in when they had the opportunity.”

Swinney then went into detailing the missed opportunities by the offense, which could’ve ultimately tied the game at 17 to begin the third quarter. Instead, they sat at a 17-6 deficit.

“I think there were two opportunities that could have changed the complexity of the game,” he emphasized. “So the third and one, I mean, right before the half, you’ve got the chance to make it a 17-10 game, and it's just frustrating, we jump offsides. So, penalties were a huge part of the game, really disappointed with that. And again, precision in what we’re doing. And so we jump offsides right there, and we end up having to settle for a kick, so it's 17-6 instead of 17-10,

“But you punch that in, and then we come out to start the third quarter, defense gets a stop on downs — exactly what we need. We put a drive together. It’s third and two, two downs to get it, and we don’t get it. You score right there, it’s 17-17. If those two situations, back-to-back — end the half, start of the half — you score both of those right there, it’s 17-17, and it’s a different game.”

“I really believe that: the momentum, the fans, the crowd. Just the confidence, all that type of stuff. So it was a huge missed opportunity there.”

Penalty Problems

Clemson offensive line gather before the game with Troy at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As Swinney mentioned when speaking about the offense’s missed opportunities, penalties cost the team dearly against the Hurricanes, totaling 10 infractions for 91 yards.

The first one he spoke about was the false start on third-and-one near the goal line, which the Tigers' offense couldn’t convert after being pushed back five yards, resulting in a Nolan Hauser field goal.

“Well, for sure. I mean, third and one on the two-yard line or whatever it was, and we jump offsides, snap the ball. I mean, yeah, that’s third and six, that changes everything,” he said. “You need one yard to get a first down, and now you've got to [use] a timeout. We’re gonna have three shots to get one yard for a touchdown. And, you know, so the penalty was critical.”

Clemson’s offensive line then committed another penalty down the stretch, but were able to recover and score a two-yard rushing touchdown to make it a two-score game early in the fourth quarter.

“And we had another one down there, uh, I think our left tackle there, and then we overcame that one,” the veteran coach said. “But it wasn’t a penalty on the other one; we just didn’t get it done. Didn’t run the right track on the wildcat, and then we just got beat at the point of attack on the fourth and one.”

Up-and-Down Performance by Reynolds

Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds (2) passes against Miami during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, October 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When asked about quarterback Tait Reynolds’s performance, Swinney said he needs to watch the film before jumping to conclusions, but delivered a similar sentiment that he has over the past few weeks about the true freshman: he's a work in progress.

“Well, I need to watch the film to have a clear, total answer to that. But, I mean, he’s tough; he can make the throws. But [he’s] just inconsistent in some areas,” Swinney replied. “He’ll have a few decisions he’d like to have back, but he also had some really good, decisive plays. He made some big-time scramble plays. He didn’t back down.”

The primary downside that stuck out about Reynolds against the Hurricanes was his knack of turning over the ball, which he’s done six times so far this season.

While he finished with nearly 300 passing yards for the first time and arguably had the best performance of his young career up to this point, the turnover problem continued to show up, as he fumbled the ball on the second offensive drive of the second half and threw a pick-six to close out the game.

“Again, he’s got to be better at taking care of the ball; he’s really not done a good job of that,” Swinney noted. “So, you know, the last play or two, he’s got to step in the pocket, but he’s running out of the pocket, throws late, and it's a pick-six there. There will be good things on tape, but there will be bad things, too. But he did a lot of good stuff. He’s just going to keep getting better.”

To close out the Reynolds comments, a reporter asked when Tait will have "arrived” in Swinney’s eyes. He joked that he could say so once Tait graduates and heads off to the NFL.

Swinney then reframed the question himself: when will Tait make a big jump in improvement? The answer, he said, was simple. It happens when he stops making self-inflicted mistakes, which he already has begun to improve upon.

“I think that’ll be when he cuts out some of the self-inflicted mistakes, you know, just some of the, you know, like he threw the ball for an [intentional] grounding. He scrambled to the left, and then he threw it all the way back across the field. I mean, like, we got to eliminate that,” Swinney made it clear. “And some of the stuff that he was doing in his first couple of games, he has improved on. But he’s just got to make another jump, and again, that’s a tough task for that kid in that game tonight, and we didn’t do enough around him to help him.”

Still, he recognized that the rest of the team could’ve rallied to help him more by again bringing up those two explosive plays that the defense let up in the second half of the contest.

"You know, I wish we hadn’t given up those two explosives because those two plays were a big difference in the first three quarters of the game. Two plays, two plays. Those two plays, the scramble and the screen, we really played really good against an elite offense,” he rambled. “So those two plays and then a couple that really didn’t have anything to do with [Tait], where we needed to help him. So those are things we can do better to help him. But he’s just got to keep playing, you know.”

Bryant Wesco Jr. and Tyler Brown Shine

Nov 2, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) warms up with receiver Tyler Brown (6) before a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Entering the contest, Miami boasted the No. 2 rushing defense in the country, allowing under 40 yards on the ground per game. That statistic indeed held true throughout the matchup, as Clemson’s backfield totaled just 71 yards and one touchdown, with Swinney saying he was “disappointed” in that aspect of the game.

However, the wide receiver corps brought their A-game, recording nearly 300 receiving yards.

Senior Tyler Brown led the way in receptions with 10 for 76 yards, and Swinney continued to rave about how bright of a spot he’s been for Clemson’s offense this year

“Yeah, Tyler Brown has been a stud all year,” he praised. “I mean, he really has. He’s been a real bright spot for our team. I mean, with the things he controls, he’s had a really good season in his area.”

Of those 295 receiving yards the Tigers totaled on Saturday, Bryant Wesco Jr. accounted for over half of them, catching nine passes for 152 yards, which is a new career-high for the junior.

“This was Wesco’s best night. I mean, he had a really, really good night,” Swinney raved. “Made some big-time plays. He had one down the sideline, you know, we thought maybe it was a [defensive pass-interference] or not, you know, whatever. That was a chance on a ball. Thought that was a good ball by Tait to give him a chance, and it was a bang-bang play, but I thought Wesco had his best night.”

Improvement of Pass-Rush

Clemson defensive end Will Heldt (13) taps helmets with defensive end London Merritt (14) after sacking University of North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The final important message from Swinney was how much improvement has been shown in the edge-rushing department. To begin the year against LSU, the Tigers struggled heavily in setting the edge, but since then, they’ve looked like a whole new position group.

“I think our pass rush has improved a ton,” he went over. “I think we’re winning a lot of matchups, we’re getting a lot of pressure. Now, there’s not necessarily sacks, but there’s [pass breakups], there’s balls getting rushed, balls getting thrown earlier. So I think we continue to improve there.”

Colorado transfer London Merritt got his second start of the season for the Tigers and continued to impress, recording one tackle, one pass deflection and two quarterback hits. Fifth-year Jahiem Lawson also stepped up while coming off the bench, notching five tackles and his first sack of the year. And Will Heldt, as Swinney said, is Will.

“I mean, London Merritt is a problem. He’s a good football player, you know, I’m glad we got him. He’s a young player, he’s a sophomore,” he said. “Jahiem [Lawson], good to see him. He got banged up, but he was able to come back in there — had a big play. Of course, Will [Heldt] is Will.”

At the end of the day, there have been strides made all along Clemson’s roster, but it comes down to complementary football in games like this past Saturday, and the Tigers weren’t able to do that.

“So, you know, we’ve gotten better. From where we were that first game defensively, we’ve made big strides. We have, in moments, played some really good complementary football, but tonight we did not,” Swinney finished. “And we had a couple of really big, big layup-type opportunities, and we didn’t make them.”

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