While plenty of former Tigers are thriving in the NFL this season, a few others are preparing for the United Football League’s (UFL) regular season.

The league recently held its first-ever in-person draft, with the first two rounds taking place Wednesday night at Ballpark Village in St. Louis, and one of the first names off the board was a familiar one.

With the No. 2 overall pick, the Colorado Stampede selected former Clemson edge rusher Xavier Thomas, a multi-time ACC honoree with the Tigers. He now joins former college teammate Tremayne Anchrum, per the team’s official roster.

WHAT A NIGHT IN ST. LOUIS!!!



16 Picks. 2 Rounds. All LIVE on @nflnetwork!#UFLDraft pic.twitter.com/WMKmVqk4K9 — United Football League (@TheUFL) November 19, 2026

Thomas wasn’t the only former Tiger to hear his name called, either. Offensive lineman Tristan Leigh, who spent time with the Minnesota Vikings as an UDFA during the offseason, went to the DC Defenders in the ninth round with the No. 71 overall pick.

This will be Thomas’ first season in the spring league, which kicks off March 26, 2027, and it may not be where he pictured himself by now, but it’s a good place to reset given all the hardships he’s gone through during his playing career.

Entering Clemson, the Florence, South Carolina native was a consensus five-star prospect, ranking as high as the No. 3 overall player, the No. 1 player at this position and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports Composite.

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Once arriving on campus, he immediately stood out, earning Freshman All-American honors after helping the Tigers win the 2019 National Championship over Alabama. He contributed half a sack in the win and finished with 35 tackles, 10.5 for a loss, 3.5 sacks and two pass deflections on the year.

The back half of Thomas’ career was largely shaped by injuries and a pandemic that limited him in both 2020 and 2022. A COVID-year waiver and a medical redshirt gave him two extra seasons on Clemson’s defensive line, and by 2023 he was the last player on the roster who had won a national championship with the program.

During his six-year tenure with the Tigers, the 250-pound edge rusher had accumulated 121 tackles, 34 for a loss, 17.5 sacks, seven pass deflections and six forced fumbles. He finished as one of just nine players in program history to play in 60 career games.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals decided to take a chance on Thomas, selecting him in the fifth round with the No. 138 overall pick.

The rookie has a pretty solid preseason, totaling five tackles, eight pressures and two sacks across just two contests. However, he didn’t earn much playing time throughout the season, logging just 10 tackles, two for a loss, four quarterback hits, two and a half sacks and one forced fumble across 208 defensive snaps.

Unfortunately, things didn’t improve in his second year with the organization. Thomas again dominated the preseason, recording ten pressures, nine tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery across three games, but he was ultimately cut ahead of the team’s Week 13 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Over the past year, he’s had short stints with both the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers, who waived Thomas ahead of this season’s final roster cuts. Most recently, he was suspended by the NFL for three games, yet the reason has never been disclosed.

Now the 26-year-old has a chance to hit the reset button and prove he still belongs at the next level, much like several others who have used the UFL as a springboard back to the NFL.

Other former Tigers in the UFL include offensive lineman Jackson Carman of the Dallas Renegades, as well as wide receivers Deon Cain and Justyn Ross of the Rhode Island Breakers, according to the official UFL rosters.