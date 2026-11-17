C.J. Stroud an the Houston Texans need every win they can get to make the playoffs in the AFC, and oddsmakers are expecting them to get one on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans are heavily favored at home against Daniel Jones and the Colts, who are just 3-7 this season even though they beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Indy traded away a bunch of key pieces at the deadline, but it did knock off Houston earlier in the season.

After entering the season as the favorite to win the AFC South, the Texans have lost a bunch of games that they were favored in, going just 2-5 against the spread as a favorite. Houston blew a 17-0 lead against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10 and has losses against Indy, the New York Giants and others that have led it to a 3-6 start.

The No. 7 seed in the AFC is still possible for the Texans, but they may need to win out to make it happen with Cleveland (6-4) now holding the head-to-head tiebreaker between the two teams.

After opening as 10-point favorites in this matchup with the Colts, the Texans have since shifted to 12.5-point favorites at home. Indy didn't look too impressive against a Miami team starting a rookie quarterback, but should bettors lay the 12.5 points with the Texans?

Here's a look at the odds and a take from the SI Betting team on this primetime matchup.

Colts vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Colts +12.5 (-102)

Texans -12.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Colts: +490

Texans: -675

Total

44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Houston's struggles against the spread this season are hard to look past, and the Texans have one impressive win -- against Jacksonville -- in the 2026 season. While the Colts are clearly building for the future after the deadline, this may be a few too many points to give them in this matchup.

As a result, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared in his Road to 272 column -- where he bets on every game, every week -- why he is targeing the OVER in this matchup:

With the spread in the double digits, I have no interest in backing either team. Instead, I'm going to take the OVER.

The Texans' offense has been their strength this season. They're now ninth in the league in EPA per play and fourth in that metric since Week 4. C.J. Stroud has also been phenomenal, ranking inside the top eight in almost every quarterback metric since Week 4. Now they'll get to feast against a horrific Colts defense that's 21st in opponent EPA per play.

Of course, it's hard to trust the Colts' offense, but it's time for us to continue to assume that the Houston offense is going to turn things around and become the elite unit it was the past few seasons. The biggest red flag in this game is that they're 22nd in opponent rush EPA and 27th in opponent rush success rate, which will feed directly into the Colts' offensive strength with Jonathan Taylor.

MacMillan's bet may be the way to go with both of these teams struggling in 2026 and ranking in the bottom half of th league in EPA/Play on defense.

It'll be interesting to see if this line moves even further towards the Texans before Thursday night's matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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