Sometimes the stats and eye test agree. Such is the case with Joe Burrow in 2026.

Burrow has been brilliant through 10 weeks, emerging as the consensus MVP frontrunner for a Bengals team beginning to look like a Super Bowl favorite. On Sunday night, Burrow lit up the Steelers in a 38–18 victory, throwing for 409 yards and four touchdowns. However, that stat line isn’t news for Burrow, who has thrown for either 400-plus yards or at least four touchdowns five times through Week 10.

The NFL has seen some tremendous first halves from other quarterbacks, including Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and others. Still, none have matched the consistency or numbers of Burrow, who is on pace to eclipse the historical benchmarks of 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns.

While Burrow and the other aforementioned names are thriving, some are struggling. To that end, we start with a pair of rookies on opposite ends of the country, prematurely forced into action.

You can see our previous NFL quarterback rankings here .

32. Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals

Last Ranking: N/A

A rookie third-round pick who played six years in college, Beck has limited physical upside. He’s also challenged by playing for a team without its first-round running back (Jeremiyah Love), top wideout (Michael Wilson) and left tackle (Paris Johnson Jr.). In his pro debut, Beck threw two interceptions in a 34–6 rout by the Rams.

31. Kyle McCord, Miami Dolphins

LR: N/A

McCord, much like Beck, is a rookie quarterback being thrown into an impossible spot. Taking over for the injured Malik Willis, McCord was reasonable on Sunday against the lackluster Colts, throwing for 209 yards on 6.5 yards per attempt. However, he also posted a 20.5 QBR while completing only 17-of-32 attempts.

30. Joe Milton, Philadelphia Eagles

LR: N/A

The Eagles’ season is lost without Jalen Hurts. Milton is now Philadelphia’s third starting quarterback after Tanner McKee struggled in limited action. Against the Giants in Week 9, Milton got his first start and threw for 169 yards on 5.0 YPA. A former Tennessee star, Milton has a rocket launcher for an arm, but his accuracy has always been a concern, completing 61.6% of his attempts in college.

29. Tommy DeVito, New England Patriots

LR: N/A

DeVito was pressed into action on Sunday morning when Drake Maye fractured his ankle against the Lions in Germany. Without Maye for the foreseeable future, New England could look outside the organization for a replacement. However, if they stick with DeVito, the Patriots get an experienced reserve with eight career starts, throwing nine touchdown passes against four interceptions.

28. Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

LR: N/A

With Kirk Cousins having been traded to the Vikings for a 2027 third-round pick, we’re about to see what Mendoza has to offer . The No. 1 selection from Indiana after winning both a Heisman Trophy and a national championship, Mendoza showed flashes on Sunday against the Seahawks in his first start. Mendoza ran for a touchdown and threw for 143 on 4.9 YPA. This week it doesn’t get any easier, facing the Broncos in Denver off their bye week.

27. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

LR: 32

Ward finished dead last among qualified quarterbacks in EPA as a rookie. This season, he’s 29th of 31 with an EPA of -54.9. That minor improvement mirrors what we’ve seen from Ward in his second year, struggling to prove he’s worthy of the 2025 No. 1 pick. Through nine games, Ward has thrown eight touchdowns against six interceptions for the one-win Titans while posting a 49.1 QBR.

26. Jacoby Brissett, Baltimore Ravens

LR: 25

Brissett has had quite the 12-month journey. Pressed into duty last year with the Cardinals, he went 1–11. Then, in the offseason, he held out and demanded a raise , one he somehow got. Then, before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, he was dealt to the Ravens , replacing the injured Lamar Jackson. In his first action with Baltimore, he threw an interception in a prime-time home loss to the previously winless Chargers. Not an ideal start.

25. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

LR: 24

This offseason, the Colts made a decision. They signed Jones to a two-year, $100 million deal, hoping he could replicate the first-half success he enjoyed in 2025 . Instead, Jones has been an unmitigated disaster. He’s last in the league with a -104.3 EPA while throwing seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Jones is also averaging 5.6 YPA, the lowest figure in the league. With Indianapolis likely about to endure a front office and coaching overhaul, it’s fair to believe this season is it for Jones with the Colts.

24. Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks

LR: N/A

Lock has played well enough that a quarterback controversy might be brewing in Seattle. In four games this season, Lock has thrown seven touchdowns without an interception, winning all his starts. He’s also averaging an absurd 9.0 YPA and 12.3 yards per completion with a 125.3 passer rating and a QBR of 84.3. Perhaps coach Mike Macdonald won’t be moved by a 30-year-old backup, but Lock has been lights out.

23. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

LR: 28

Sometimes, two things can be true at once: The Browns are exceeding expectations at 6–4, and Watson has been average at best. Through nine starts, he’s thrown seven touchdowns while ranking 26th in EPA at -40.5. Once Watson’s albatross of a $230 million contract runs out after this season, he’ll be a free agent with minimal interest as a starter elsewhere. But for now, he’s playing well enough to have Cleveland in a playoff spot with eight weeks left.

22. J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants

LR: N/A

After being dumped by the Vikings for a fifth-round pick, McCarthy has found a second life after an injury to Jaxson Dart and an ineffective Jameis Winston. With McCarthy under center, the Giants are 2–2 while the 2024 first-round pick has thrown for 8.8 YPA with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. If McCarthy can play just average football, New York will likely win the middling NFC East.

21. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

LR: 22

The Chargers finally won a game on Monday night , but that hardly stems the tide of a nightmare season for both them and their quarterback. Herbert has a -78.2 EPA, second-worst behind Jones. He’s thrown six touchdowns against 11 interceptions, often looking lost in first-year coordinator Mike McDaniel’s scheme. Even in victory over Baltimore, Herbert completed 12 passes for 129 yards.

20. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

LR: 21

Penix has endured a very bizarre season. One week, he beat the 49ers with three touchdown passes or threw for 256 yards on 10.2 YPA in a 35–14 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field. Other times, he’s thrown four interceptions in a 16–0 loss to the Buccaneers or averaged less than 7.0 YPA, something he’s done each of the past five weeks. For the 3–7 Falcons, their 2024 first-round pick hasn’t been nearly consistent enough.

19. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

LR: 23

Can Nix finally get on track after the bye week? Nix has struggled mightily in his third season, despite the Broncos being 7–2 with wins over the Seahawks, Chiefs, Jaguars and Rams. Nix is averaging 6.0 YPA with a 60.6% completion rate, all while posting a -12.3 EPA. In the offseason, Denver traded three picks, including a first-round choice for receiver Jaylen Waddle, but he and Nix haven’t connected well, with Waddle having just 30 receptions for 337 yards and two touchdowns.

18. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LR: N/A

Mayfield signed a three-year, $165 million extension before the season , perhaps the best business decision he’s made. After a disastrous 3–8 finish to 2025, the Buccaneers have struggled at 3–6 while Mayfield has been awful. In six games, Mayfield has three touchdowns and four interceptions while ranking 28th in EPA at -54.4. While the NFC South is letting Mayfield and Tampa Bay get right, it’s been a slog thus far.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will likely retire at season's end. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

17. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

LR: 15

Rodgers is playing reasonable football, but nowhere near his MVP days with the Packers. Through nine games, Rodgers is completing only 59.9% of his passes while only throwing for 6.4 YPA. Ranking 30th in completed air yards per attempt (4.2), he only ranks ahead of Nix among qualified quarterbacks. If he doesn’t start stretching the field more (something he hasn’t done in years), the Steelers will be a limited offensive team.

16. Geno Smith, New York Jets

LR: 19

The Jets are awful, and Smith is a placeholder for a franchise holding three first-round picks in 2027, but he’s having a solid season. Smith has thrown for 2,226 yards, 13th across the league. He’s also tossed 12 touchdowns against three interceptions, despite two of his main weapons being tight end Kenyon Sadiq and receiver Omar Cooper Jr. Come the offseason, it’ll be intriguing to see what interest he generates on the market.

15. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

LR: 18

Shough has done a nice job for the Saints. In his second season, the 27-year-old has thrown for 2,173 yards and 15 touchdowns, albeit on 6.4 YPA. The analytics paint the picture of an average quarterback who ranks 18th in EPA (-15.0) and 16th in CPOE (+0.5). With rookie first-round receiver Jordyn Tyson returning last week from a hamstring injury, Shough will reach another level.

14. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

LR: 16

When healthy, Daniels is one of the more electrifying quarterbacks to watch. Even on a lackluster Commanders team, Daniels has played well in six starts with 10 touchdown passes, albeit going 2–4 in those games. While he’s still effective running the ball, his yardage in that regard is down from his rookie year. In 2024, he ran for 52.4 yards per game, now down to 40.0. As he gains confidence in his health, will that figure rise?

13. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

LR: 13

Young has come a long way. Over his first two years, Young ranged from being benched for Andy Dalton to looking like arguably the worst starting quarterback in the NFL. Last season, he helped the Panthers win eight games and the NFC South by totaling 3,011 yards and 23 touchdowns. Through nine contests this season, he’s already at 2,397 yards and 16 touchdowns. Ranking 16th in EPA at -5.7, Young has shown that while he’s not a star, he’s a quality player.

12. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

LR: 14

Cousins was an afterthought this offseason, largely seen as a temporary placeholder and mentor for No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. Then, Cousins caught fire, throwing 20 touchdown passes with the Raiders before being traded to the Vikings for his second stint in Minnesota. In his first start, Cousins threw two touchdowns in a 30–10 win over the Packers. With the Vikings’ top-ranked scoring defense, this might be Cousins’s best shot to win a Super Bowl.

11. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

LR: N/A

Williams missed three weeks, came back and looked like an MVP candidate. He threw for more than 300 yards in his first two games after his ankle injury, and then struggled mightily in Week 9 before Chicago’s bye, throwing four interceptions. Overall, Williams is a force with one of the league’s top arms and the ability to make any throw from any platform. The Bears have a real shot at the Super Bowl, and Williams is the leading reason why.

10. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

LR: 8

After winning MVP honors last year when he threw for a league-high 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns, nothing has been the same this season. With both Davante Adams and Puka Nacua injured, Stafford has struggled, tossing 10 interceptions. Only Maye, Herbert and Jones have thrown more. With Adams and Nacua out for the foreseeable future, Stafford will need to be at his best to get the 6–4 Rams to the playoffs.

9. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

LR: 12

If someone had told you this summer that the Texans would be 3–6, you’d have assumed Stroud was playing awful football. Instead, the defense has blown multiple last-minute leads and lost two games when the offense scored at least 30 points. Stroud has been brilliant, accounting for 2,462 passing yards and 19 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Still, Houston finds itself well outside the AFC playoff picture.

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

LR: 7

The Cowboys stink. The odor emanating off the team is unfortunately swallowing up everything in the Dallas-Fort Worth greater metro area, but don’t lose sight of how well Prescott has performed. Despite the Cowboys’ 4–6 record, Prescott ranks sixth with a +51.8 EPA while throwing 21 touchdown passes, third to only Burrow and Cousins. If Dallas could play any defense, the Cowboys would be a title contender behind Prescott.

7. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

LR: 11

Love endured a nightmarish game on Sunday, sacked eight times under an avalanche of Vikings defenders. Still, Love has been excellent this season. The Packers are 6–4, and Love has been the main reason for a team averaging a league-worst 67 rushing yards per game. Love has thrown for an NFL-best 2,838 yards with 20 touchdowns, all while posting a 96.9 rating and a 70.3 QBR. After the Week 11 bye, Love must be at his best for Green Bay to make the playoffs.

6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

LR: 5

Nobody has been underrated this year more than Goff, who has quietly put up monster numbers for the 7–2 Lions. Goff ranks fifth in EPA (+54.2), seventh in passing yards (2,437), 10th in touchdown passes (18) and sixth in YPA (8.0), while throwing only four interceptions. With Offensive Player of the Year favorite Jahmyr Gibbs in the backfield and Goff slinging the ball all over, the Lions have a case as the most dangerous offense in football.

5. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

LR: 9

Lawrence has truly come into his own under coach Liam Coen. After finishing the 2025 regular season with 15 touchdown passes over his final six games, Lawrence has blazed through the first half of ’26 with 21 touchdown tosses and 2,284 on 8.8 yards per carry. Perhaps most impressively, Lawrence is doing all this without a single Pro Bowler around him on the unit, leading Jacksonville to a 7–2 mark. With a +70.3 EPA, only Brock Purdy and Joe Burrow are ahead of him.

4. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

LR: 3

The 49ers are the NFL’s best team entering late November, and Purdy has been a huge reason why. After a couple of down seasons compared with his Pro Bowl campaign of 2023, Purdy has surged into the MVP conversation . Through nine games, the former Mr. Irrelevant has thrown for 9.0 yards per attempt while completing 70.1% of attempts, ranking first and second, respectively, among quarterbacks with at least six starts. With 20 touchdown passes, Purdy is enjoying a career year.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

LR: 2

Allen has Buffalo atop the AFC standings at 8–1, largely because he’s the league’s best dual threat. The Bills rely heavily on Allen’s rushing, and he’s delivered with 11 touchdowns, including 10 from two yards or less. He’s also thrown for 8.6 yards per attempt while posting an EPA of +60.4, fourth in football. While 13 passing touchdowns against seven interceptions is pedestrian, his overall game has been All-Pro worthy.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will face each other on Thanksgiving night. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

LR: 1

Coming off two torn knee ligaments, subpar offensive tackles and no top-tier receiver? Mahomes has worked himself onto the fringe of MVP chatter. With 2,385 yards and 19 touchdowns against four interceptions, Mahomes has paced the Chiefs to a 7–2 mark. Ranking eighth in EPA (+38.9) and fourth in passer rating (106.7), Mahomes has a chance to vault himself further into the awards discussion with an upcoming stretch against the Bills, Rams and Bengals starting on Thanksgiving night.

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

LR: 6

If the MVP were awarded today, Burrow deserves to be the unanimous winner. His 27 touchdown passes and 310.6 passing yards per game easily lead the NFL. At this rate, Burrow is on pace for more than 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns, a feat only Peyton Manning and Mahomes have ever achieved. If Burrow stays healthy and comes close to those numbers, he’ll join his AFC contemporaries, Lamar Jackson, Allen, and Mahomes, in having an MVP trophy on their mantle.