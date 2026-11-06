Grading Clemson’s NFL Rookie Class at the Midseason Mark

In April, nine Clemson players were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, tying for the fourth-most of any college program last season and matching the school record, last reached in 2016.

With Week 9 of the season now upon us, it's time to see how each former Tiger has fared as a rookie through the mid-way point, and hand out report cards.

Rookies are judged based on their draft position and expectations, as well as playing time/role, production, and what the film shows. Players who haven't played or are injured are not graded.

OT Blake Miller — Detroit Lions

Grade: B+

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Blake Miller (76) and offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) block Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) during the first half at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After not missing a single game throughout his four-year career and setting the program record for snaps from scrimmage with 3,778 total, Miller became Clemson's first-ever offensive lineman selected in the first round of an NFL Draft, thanks to the Lions scooping him up with the No. 17 overall pick.

To begin, the rookie beat out fourth-year Larry Borom for the starting right tackle spot across from arguably the best offensive lineman in the league, Penei Sewell.

During his Week 1 debut, he played excellent across a season-high 77 snaps, allowing just one pressure against the New Orleans Saints. The following week, he missed his first game in years with a knee injury.

Since returning, he's looked elite in pass-pro, earning the fifth-highest pass-blocking grade among rookie offensive tackle's since 2018 at 77.3. However, he's struggled with consistent run blocking and penalties, totaling five on the season.

With a need for immediacy on the offensive line, Miller absolutely looks like the correct pick for Detroit. Yes, he doesn't have an insanely high ceiling, but he's come in as a Day 1 starter for a team that needed it and has already shown traits of being a top pass-blocking tackle in the league.

His discipline and consistency in the run aren't there just yet, but it's not an urgent worry for a rookie who's played less than 10 games in his career, especially when you have a back as good as Jahmyr Gibbs.

DT Peter Woods — Kansas City Chiefs

Grade: C+

Stats: 13 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 0.5 sack

Sep 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive line Peter Woods (99) tackles Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (0) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his time at Clemson, Woods developed into one of the country's best and most physically gifted defensive tackles, regularly lining up on the outside as a sophomore, drawing double and even triple teams and even being used offensively in jumbo packages on the goal line.

Over three seasons with the Tigers, he totaled 84 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles, earning All-American and First-team All-ACC honors as a senior.

His dominance led to the Kansas City Chiefs selecting him with the No. 29 overall pick in the draft. So far this season, Woods has primarily played in a backup role and has shown flashes in the limited action, but hasn't been as effective as some had hoped in certain areas.

He's excelled for the Chiefs in the run game, which is a top-eight unit, notably using his athleticism and leverage to frequently dismantle plays, especially in one-on-one situations. However, he's struggled to consistently get into the backfield as a pass-rusher, totaling just two pressures across 97 pass-rushing snaps.

As the second-half stretch begins for Kansas City, it'll be interesting to see how the organization utilizes him on pass-rush downs while continuing to bring value to the run game.

DE T.J. Parker — Buffalo Bills

Grade: B

Stats: 18 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 1 FF

Jun 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker T.J. Parker (99) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker entered Clemson alongside Woods as a part of the 2023 class, and while he didn't get as much national attention as the five-star defensive tackle, the production was there as a freshman.

During his first season with the Tigers, he accounted for 32 tackles, 12.5 for a loss and 5.5 sacks across 13 contests. He then broke out as one of the best edge rushers in the nation as a sophomore, stuffing the stat sheet with 57 tackles, 19.5 for a loss, 11 sacks and six forced fumbles.

Heading into his junior year, Parker began to emerge as a top-five pick in the upcoming draft, but unfortunately, things didn't go as planned. The 6-foot-4 defensive end struggled, recording 37 tackles and career lows of nine tackles for a loss and five sacks, with three of those coming in the regular season finale.

Parker's draft stock slipped late in the process, but his physical traits, upside and Senior Bowl performance led the Bills to take him with the No. 35 overall pick.

He had a very solid preseason but wasn't able to crack the starting lineup, with veteran Bradley Chubb and sixth-year Greg Rousseau, who is currently tied for third in the NFL in sacks, ahead of him.

Parker played a rotational role through the first five weeks, logging fewer than 20 snaps in every game except against New England, when he made five tackles, forced a fumble and recorded half a sack in 20 snaps.

Most recently, though, he's begun to enter starter conversations, notching more snaps (66) than Bradley Chubb (52) over the past two contests. In that span, he's totaled seven tackles, one for a loss, two quarterback hits and his first career sack.

Overall, Parker has shown so far this season that he can provide explosive, high-motor power off the edge, using an elite bull rush and impressive length to force turnovers and consistently collapse the pocket. He's also been stout against the run, using his physical abilities to anchor at the point of attack, shed blocks quickly and disrupt opposing run lanes.

However, his biggest weakness is his pass-rush polish, as he can get stiff when bending the corner against more agile tackles, and he's still working to build counters beyond his initial power move.

CB Avieon Terrell — Atlanta Falcons

Grade: A-

Stats: 12 tackles

Sep 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell (12) and Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) celebrate after a play during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout Terrell's time at Clemson, legendary cornerbacks coach Mike Reed gradually developed the three-star recruit into one of the best players at his position in the nation.

As a true freshman, he played in a rotational role to begin before ending the season as a starter, finishing with 19 tackles, four pass deflections and one interception.

Entering 2024, Terrell was one of the full-time starters for the Tigers' secondary. He proved to be one of the most versatile cornerbacks in the country, allowing under 40 receptions while totaling 58 tackles, 4.5 for a loss, 12 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and one sack.

During his senior year, his name shot up draft boards, entering late first-round conversations. He improved in coverage and continued to be elite in the run, finishing the year with 48 tackles, 4.5 for a loss, nine pass deflections, three sacks and five forced fumbles, a single-season record for a Clemson defensive back.

Though he couldn't have asked for a much better finish to his collegiate career, Terrell's draft stock slipped when a recurring hamstring injury turned the pre-draft process turbulent and contributed to a disappointing 40-yard dash time. However, it may have been for the better.

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Terrell fell right into the lap of the Atlanta Falcons, the team his brother and fellow former Tiger A.J. Terrell plays for, and the organization ultimately took him with the No. 48 overall pick.

He excelled throughout the offseason for the Falcons, making multiple impressive plays in coverage, but didn't get to start right away. As a rotational piece of the secondary, Terrell continued to stand out for fans and media alike, allowing just seven receptions for 52 yards and a 58.48 passer rating across his first five contests.

In Week 6, he earned the first start of his NFL career and put up his best performance yet, recording six tackles and two defensive stops while allowing two receptions for 13 yards. He's been sidelined since due to a back injury and illness, but was recently cleared to return for the Falcons this week ahead of their contest vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Terrell is currently the fourth highest-graded rookie cornerback in terms of overall defense and coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

WR Antonio Williams — Washington Commanders

Grade: A-

Stats: 23 receptions, 259 yards, 1 TD

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams (14) makes a catch as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) defends during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite battling injuries during his four years in Death Valley, Williams finished among Clemson's all-time top 10 in receiving yards, fourth in receptions and tied for fifth in touchdowns; solidifying himself as someone fans will always remember.

The Washington Commanders went on to select him with the No. 71 overall pick in this year's draft, and he's gradually developed into not only one of the top receivers on the team, but one of the top rookie wideouts across the league.

Williams' debut remains his best game so far, as he caught all four of his targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in a last-second 24-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He hasn't had a standout performance since, but he has consistently shown what we saw at Clemson: elite route-running, some of the best separation in the league and sure hands his quarterback can rely on.

With Jayden Daniels back from injury for the past couple of weeks, Williams has picked his production back up, totaling 11 receptions for 135 yards over his last three games. He also appears to be the Commanders' new top receiver with Terry McLaurin out for the season, playing 83% of the offensive snaps against Philadelphia last week, the highest of any wideout on the team.

Entering Week 9, the rookie leads the Commanders in receiving yards (259), is second in receptions (23), second in targets (33) and third in yards per catch with 11.3 (min. 5 receptions). He is also fifth in receiving yards among rookies, and is the eighth highest-graded rookie (first among WRs), according to PFF.

QB Cade Klubnik — New York Jets

Grade: N/A

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Cade Klubnik (10) practices before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Klubnik likely didn't finish his Clemson career how he wanted, the three-year starter finished, statistically, as one of the best signal callers in Tiger history.

Across his four years in Death Valley, he totaled 10,123 passing yards and 73 touchdowns in addition to leading the program to its first College Football Playoff appearance since 2020.

As April drew near, it was uncertain where the 6-foot-3 dual-threat would fall in the draft, as his stock had dropped from a top-five pick to anywhere between the third and sixth round. However, he didn't have to wait all too long, as he was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 110 overall pick.

He didn't have extreme expectations entering his rookie season; however, Klubnik impressed the staff enough throughout the summer and preseason to land the sole backup role behind veteran Geno Smith for the 2026 season.

He has yet to make his NFL debut through eight weeks.

LB Wade Woodaz — Houston Texans

Grade: C+

Stats: 7 tackles

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Wade Woodaz (30) celebrates his 80 yard interception for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woodaz is the latest in a long line of Clemson linebackers to make the jump to the NFL.

During his four years with the Tigers, he learned under and alongside current Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter, finishing his career with 201 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four forced fumbles and three interceptions.

While he put up career lows as a senior, head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans decided to take a chance on the hybrid backer. Up to this point, it's worked out incredibly well for both sides as Woodaz has developed into one of the best special teams players on the team, logging 142 snaps through eight weeks.

Sure, he's only logged 21 defensive snaps, but for a Day 3 rookie who's behind some of the best defenders in the league, I'd say it's a pretty good start.

DT DeMonte Capehart — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Grade: N/A

Aug 14, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Demonte Capehart (90) walks off the field after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Capehart was the longest-tenured Tiger of the 2026 draft class, playing at Clemson for six seasons.

The 315-pound interior lineman had a very solid career, totaling 72 tackles, 13.5 for a loss, five pass deflections and three sacks; but he truly made a name for himself at the NFL Combine.

During the near week-long event, Capehart recorded a 9.96 "relative athletic score" (RAS), which is ninth of 2,270 defensive tackles since 1987. More specifically, he registered the third-highest vertical among interior linemen (33.50") and the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash (4.85).

He was then selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round, but missed a decent amount of time throughout the spring and rookie minicamp before returning for OTAs in June. Unfortunately, though, Capehart hasn't had much luck seeing the field, as he's yet to log an NFL snap through eight weeks.

RB Adam Randall — Baltimore Ravens

Grade: N/A

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Adam Randall (23) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After beginning his career at Clemson as a wide receiver, Randall transitioned into the backfield ahead of his senior year, and it turned out to be the best decision of his life.

As the starter in 2025, the 6-foot-3 bruiser carried the ball 168 times for 814 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in addition to catching 36 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns.

Nearing the season's end, his name began to surface more than ever in draft talks, and a few short months later, his dream came true. The Baltimore Ravens selected Randall in the fifth round with the 174th overall pick.

Since then, it hasn't been straight and narrow for the rookie. He had a solid preseason, scoring a touchdown while averaging over four yards per carry; however, he's been sidelined since August with a neck injury.

Most recently, he returned to practice but wasn't activated for the team's Thursday night contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Randall's next opportunity for an NFL debut is against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10.