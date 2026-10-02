Nation's Top Offensive Lineman Set to Visit Clemson for Miami Matchup

Clemson is less than 30 hours away from facing off against the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes in Death Valley, and one of the top recruits in the nation, Joey Fleming, will be in attendance for the matchup.

Fleming locked in eight game-day visits in late August, with Clemson being the fourth. The rest of his list includes: Vanderbilt (Sept. 5), LSU (Sept. 12), Ohio State (Sept. 26), Alabama (Oct. 10), Notre Dame (Nov. 7), Oklahoma (Nov. 14) and the Iron Bowl (Nov. 28).

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive lineman is rated a consensus four-star prospect and ranks as high as the No. 28 overall player, the No. 1 player at his position and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Alabama, according to the Rivals Industry.

The junior first visited Tigertown in early March, then returned in June for the annual Dabo Swinney Football Camp. There, he earned a scholarship offer, one of five offensive linemen to land one that weekend.

While it’s still early in his recruiting process, the Huntsville, Alabama, native is projected to land with the Crimson Tide, with On3’s Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong logging expert predictions in July and August for Fleming to land with the SEC program.

However, with four more visits remaining, including to Clemson, only time will tell where he lands, especially in this day and age of College Football.

Fleming will not be the only one in town this weekend, either.

Four-star offensive lineman commit J.J. Brown and four-star safety commit Jarrell Chandler will both be in attendance to watch the showdown. This will be Brown's second game-day visit of the 2026 season, as his first came for the home opening win against Georgia Southern.

A trio of additional 2028 recruits will also be in attendance, including Graham-Kapowsin (WA.) four-star wide receiver Jayce Halasz, Lawrence Free State (KS.) four-star offensive lineman Reece Wilmes and Emerald (S.C.) three-star safety Desiray Christian.

This will be Halasz’s first visit to Tigertown. As a sophomore last season, he posted 64 receptions for 1,019 receiving yards and eight touchdowns; however, he has yet to receive an offer from the program.

Wilmes, on the other hand, has visited Clemson multiple times and is currently a favorite to choose the ACC school, considering his brother, Braden, joined the team ahead of this past season as a part of the 2026 signing class.

Christian has also been to Death Valley multiple times, with both of his visits coming in the past few weeks. The first was for the home opener against Georgia Southern, and the second was for the Tigers' ACC opener against North Carolina. Like Halasz, he has yet to receive an offer from the program.

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