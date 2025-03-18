Aaron Rodgers NFL Free Agency Decision After NFL Draft? Shedeur Sanders Impact
After being released by the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has yet to make his NFL Free Agency decision and may not until after the 2025 NFL Draft. The four-time MVP's decision will undoubtedly have an impact on Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders' draft outlook.
Sanders is a projected first-round pick in the NFL Draft and team needs would differ if Rodgers signs with one of the teams that picks early in the first round.
Rodgers is a free agent for the first time in his career and is garnering lots of attention on the open market. However a new report suggests he might not be the first domino to fall.
Rodgers decision could be made after the 2025 NFL draft, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Do you draft someone? That’s about a month away, so all of us would like this done sooner rather than later. I don’t get the sense that Rodgers is in any kind of hurry at all," Rapoport said. "Could it drag out all the way to the draft like it did two years ago? Maybe it could."
The New York Giants have the No. 3 overall selection in the draft and have a roster full of needs, including a glaring hole at quarterback. The Giants are major players for Rodgers but are reportedly growing impatient with his lack of decision.
Which teams are in the market for Rodgers?
The New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers are vying for Rodgers to sign but Rodgers prefers the the Minnesota Vikings over other options, according to a report from The Athletic.
Whichever teams do not land Rodgers, will still need a franchise quarterback as they enter the draft. Sanders and former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward are widely-considered the top two quarterbacks in the 2025 draft class.
The Giants already struck out on Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. If Rodgers takes his talents outside of New York, the franchise could have a hard time passing on Sanders with the No. 3 overall pick.
Or possibly a trade up? Expect the unexpected in the draft.
The Las Vegas Raiders trade up with the New England Patriots to draft Sanders No. 4-overall in the latest NFL mock draft by Fox Sports. Sanders would be a great fit for the Big Apple, one of the biggest markets in the world, gorwing up with constant attention as the son of NFL legend and current Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
Sanders' stats pop off the page. In 2024, Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record, finishing with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. His 74. completion percentage led the FBS. Sanders earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors and named the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, an annual award given to the top college quarterback.
Sanders has exemplified resiliency and toughness during his Buffaloes career, taking 99 sacks over the last two seasons.
How does he feel about playing in the NFL without his Dad, 'Coach Prime', as his coach?
"Me and pops had a good run, but all good things must come to an end," Shedeur said on the"2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders" podcast. "The thing is, it's different if you didn't know it was going to come to an end one day and it just happened... but you were always ready mentally for that day. It's not that big of a surprise or that big of a deal, because mentally, I already knew that... I feel like I've got the life tools."
The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.