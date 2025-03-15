Shedeur Sanders Addresses Playing In NFL Without Deion Sanders As Coach
In 2025, for the first time in his career, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders will coach college football without his son, Shedeur Sanders at quarterback. Shedeur Sanders is a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and revealed how he feels about playing football without his dad as his coach in the NFL.
"Me and pops had a good run, but all good things must come to an end," Shedeur said on the"2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders" podcast. "The thing is, it's different if you didn't know it was going to come to an end one day and it just happened... but you were always ready mentally for that day. It's not that big of a surprise or that big of a deal, because mentally, I already knew that... I feel like I've got the life tools."
Together, Shedeur and 'Coach Prime' led Colorado to a 9-4 season in 2024. The Sanders family changed the college football landscape when Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanderswas was hired by Colorado for the 2023 season. Previously coaching at Jackson State, Sanders took over a team that finished 1–11 in the previous season, flipped the commitment of two-way star Travis Hunter to Colorado and finished the season 4–8.
"For what these teams are trying to do, take a team that is not so good and change it and have instant success, that's all I've been doing years of my life since I've been playing. We weren't always in the best situation team-wise, but we always made it work," Shedeur continued. "I've done it repeatedly, over and over. Whatever franchise drafts me, they're going to be extremely happy that they made that decision because of the experience."
Sanders has exemplified resiliency and toughness during his Buffaloes career, taking 99 sacks over the last two seasons. Sanders finished with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns in 2024, winning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, an annual award given to the top college quarterback.
While 'Coach Prime' is fiercely leading Colorado into a new era (and welcomed Denzel Washington to speak with the CU football team ahead of spring camp) without Shedeur, Heisman-Trophy winner Hunter and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr... Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft stock is highly debated.
Will Sanders or Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward be the first quarterback drafted? Which team will select Sanders?
“You think I’m worried about what critics say or what people got to say?" Sanders said at the NFL combine. "You know who my dad is? They hated on him too. So, without people hating, it’s not normal for us.”
The New York Giants have the No. 3 overall selection in the draft and have a roster full of needs, including a glaring hole at quarterback. However, NFL Free agency could make a huge impact on if the Giants address that need in the draft or not. The Giants are major players for NFL Free Agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers but are reportedly growing impatient with his lack of decision.
Or maybe a team will trade up for his talents.
The Las Vegas Raiders trade with the New England Patriots to draft Sanders No. 4-overall in the latest NFL mock draft by Fox Sports. Sanders is well-equipped for the Big Apple, one of the biggest markets in the world, with plenty of experience dealing with attention.
No matter which team Shedeur Sanders is drafted to, it's a new era for the former dynamic duo.
The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.