Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders Addresses Playing In NFL Without Deion Sanders As Coach

For the first time in his career, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders will coach college football without his son, Shedeur Sanders at quarterback. Shedeur Sanders is a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and revealed how he feels about playing football without his dad as his coach in the NFL.

Bri Amaranthus

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talk with the media after the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talk with the media after the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

In 2025, for the first time in his career, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders will coach college football without his son, Shedeur Sanders at quarterback. Shedeur Sanders is a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and revealed how he feels about playing football without his dad as his coach in the NFL.

"Me and pops had a good run, but all good things must come to an end," Shedeur said on the"2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders" podcast. "The thing is, it's different if you didn't know it was going to come to an end one day and it just happened... but you were always ready mentally for that day. It's not that big of a surprise or that big of a deal, because mentally, I already knew that... I feel like I've got the life tools."

Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Ma
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Together, Shedeur and 'Coach Prime' led Colorado to a 9-4 season in 2024. The Sanders family changed the college football landscape when Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanderswas was hired by Colorado for the 2023 season. Previously coaching at Jackson State, Sanders took over a team that finished 1–11 in the previous season, flipped the commitment of two-way star Travis Hunter to Colorado and finished the season 4–8.

"For what these teams are trying to do, take a team that is not so good and change it and have instant success, that's all I've been doing years of my life since I've been playing. We weren't always in the best situation team-wise, but we always made it work," Shedeur continued. "I've done it repeatedly, over and over. Whatever franchise drafts me, they're going to be extremely happy that they made that decision because of the experience."

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandat
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

MORE: NFL Draft Trade: New York Jets Predicted To Trade To Select Shedeur Sanders?

MORE: Deion Sanders Welcomes Denzel Washington To Speak To Colorado Football Team

MORE: NFL Free Agent Tackle David Bakhtiari Injury Update, Return: Kansas City Chiefs Fit

MORE: Deion Sanders Addresses Negotiating Contract Extension With Colorado Buffaloes

Sanders has exemplified resiliency and toughness during his Buffaloes career, taking 99 sacks over the last two seasons. Sanders finished with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns in 2024, winning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, an annual award given to the top college quarterback.

While 'Coach Prime' is fiercely leading Colorado into a new era (and welcomed Denzel Washington to speak with the CU football team ahead of spring camp) without Shedeur, Heisman-Trophy winner Hunter and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr... Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft stock is highly debated.

Will Sanders or Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward be the first quarterback drafted? Which team will select Sanders?

“You think I’m worried about what critics say or what people got to say?" Sanders said at the NFL combine. "You know who my dad is? They hated on him too. So, without people hating, it’s not normal for us.”

The New York Giants have the No. 3 overall selection in the draft and have a roster full of needs, including a glaring hole at quarterback. However, NFL Free agency could make a huge impact on if the Giants address that need in the draft or not. The Giants are major players for NFL Free Agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers but are reportedly growing impatient with his lack of decision.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) takes off his helmet after the game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) takes off his helmet after the game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jets held off the Jaguars 32-25. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Or maybe a team will trade up for his talents.

The Las Vegas Raiders trade with the New England Patriots to draft Sanders No. 4-overall in the latest NFL mock draft by Fox Sports. Sanders is well-equipped for the Big Apple, one of the biggest markets in the world, with plenty of experience dealing with attention.

No matter which team Shedeur Sanders is drafted to, it's a new era for the former dynamic duo.

The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football