Analyst Reveals Colorado Buffaloes' Biggest Storyline Entering 2025 Season
Ever since Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter joined the picture, the Colorado Buffaloes' starting quarterback competition has been one of college football's biggest storylines.
Incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis was the presumed heir to quarterback Shedeur Sanders for about one month before the veteran Salter surprised many by announcing his commitment to coach Deion Sanders' Buffs in mid-December. Preseason camp is now only two weeks away, and with the position still undecided, Colorado's quarterback battle remains a major talking point in Boulder and beyond.
While appearing on the "Folsom Frenzy Podcast" earlier this week, Pro Football Focus analyst Max Chadwick reaffirmed that Lewis vs. Salter stands as Colorado's biggest storyling entering the 2025 season.
"Who's playing quarterback?" Chadwick said. "That is the biggest storyline."
Chadwick added that he was surprised by Colorado coach Deion Sanders' decision to send both Lewis and Salter to Big 12 media days in Frisco, Texas, last week. The Buffs were the only team to send multiple quarterbacks to the event, signaling that "Coach Prime" is still uncertain about who will take the opening offensive snap against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29.
"I was a little surprised that Julian Lewis was at Big 12 media days," Chadwick said. "Not because I don't think he can be the starting quarterback — I think he absolutely can be — but you never, ever see a true freshman at media days. Coaches usually reserve that to seniors or the leaders of the team, and I think it said a lot when Julian Lewis was there at Big 12 media days. Of course, Kaidon Salter was also there, too, but Deion even said it in his press conference, 'Hey, I brought of them here because I have no idea who is playing quarterback."
While Lewis' appearance at Big 12 media days was notable, Salter remains the strong outside favorite to begin the season as Colorado's starting quarterback. The 2023 Conference USA Most Valuable Player totaled nearly 8,000 combined rushing and passing yards during his four seasons at Liberty and should give Colorado's offense a new dimension with his running ability.
Chadwick added that Salter and Lewis each present different strengths for offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to consider.
"It's going to be interesting to see because they're (Lewis and Salter) two wildly different quarterbacks," Chadwick said. "It's not like, 'Oh, they could run the same offense.' Kaidon Salter is a dual-threat; you wanna use his legs in the offense. Lewis is more of the Shedeur mold. He's a pocket passer. He's gonna win with his accuracy and timing in the pocket. They're very different, so that's why it's very interesting to me that they still don't really have an idea who's going to play quarterback Week 1."
As things currently stand, Chadwick believes Salter has the slight edge over his freshman counterpart.
"I think it'll be Salter if I had to guess, but if you put either of them in, it's going to be two completely different offenses," Chadwick said.