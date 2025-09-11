Analysts Conflicted On Predicting Colorado Buffaloes vs. Houston Cougars Winner
Largely due to the emergence of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub and the Houston Cougars' unrevealing first two games, there isn't exactly a clear favorite heading into Friday's matchup.
Colorado is still looking to find its identity on both sides of the ball while Houston, led by second-year coach Willie Fritz, has yet to prove itself against Power Four opponents. The Cougars blanked Stephen F. Austin to begin their season and rolled past Rice this past weekend, likely hiding plenty from the 1-1 Buffs.
As Colorado's Big 12 Conference opener approaches, check out what college football analysts across the country are saying about the Week 3 matchup.
Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus
Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick predicts the Buffs will edge out a 24-21 road win despite some uncertainties at quarterback. Staub is expected to start, but Kaidon Salter may also see action depending on how things go for coach Deion Sanders' squad in Houston.
"I know there's a bit of a quarterback controversy down there in Boulder, but I think Colorado's pass D game has a big, big advantage over (Houston quarterback) Conner Weigman in this game with the amount of man coverage they run and how good I think that secondary can be for Colorado," Chadwick said. "While Houston's secondary has looked good through two games, it was Stephen F. Austin and Rice, and last year, Houston had the 90th coverage grade in America."
For Chadwick's prediction to come true, Colorado will need a bounce-back game from nickel Preston Hodge and continued production from cornerbacks DJ McKinney and RJ Johnson.
Fellow PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman, however, picked Houston to win a low-scoring affair, 20-16. Wasserman cited Houston's home-field advantage and its established offensive weapons in Weigman and running back Dean Connors.
Adam Munsterteiger, BuffStampede
Local reporter Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede believes Colorado-Houston is essentially a coin-toss game due to its unpredictability, although it's one the Buffs should win if they want to compete for a Big 12 title. He ultimately selected Colorado to win, 27-24.
"I don't think Houston has gotten punched in the mouth yet, and it's gonna happen Friday," Munsterteiger said on a podcast with BuffZone's Brian Howell. "It's gonna be a competitive game, but I think this is a Houston program trending in the right direction — not quite to the spot where they should be favored by 4.5 (points) over a team like Colorado at this point."
Howell also picked the Buffs to leave Houston victorious, 24-20.
Joe Tillery, Heartland College Sports
Heartland College Sports writer Joe Tillery sided with the Cougars, 31-27.
"In judging the two squads, Houston should have an advantage in the trenches, but it’ll be a toss-up due to Coach Prime’s always streaky offense," Tillery wrote. "My gut says to go with the better team on paper, and to me, that is the Cougars for now."