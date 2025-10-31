Buffs Beat

Massive Arizona State Injury To Give Colorado Intriguing Rematch With Former Rival Quarterback

With Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt reportedly out for the season due to injury, the Colorado Buffaloes are set to face former Nebraska Cornhuskers starter Jeff Sims in three weeks. ASU may be on upset alert heading into Folsom Field.

Jack Carlough

Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Jeff Sims (7) walks to the stadium before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Jeff Sims (7) walks to the stadium before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

A season-ending injury to Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt should have the Colorado Buffaloes feeling better about their chances against the Sun Devils in three weeks.

Third-year ASU coach Kenny Dillingham announced on Arizona Sports’ "Bickley & Marotta Show" Friday that his star quarterback will undergo a season-ending surgery to repair a lingering foot injury, putting a major dent in the Sun Devils' final five games. Backup Jeff Sims, a sixth-year college quarterback who has appeared in five games this season, is now expected to start at Colorado on Nov. 22.

Sims should be a familiar name for Colorado fans as he was the Nebraska Cornhuskers' starting quarterback when they visited Boulder for coach Deion Sanders' first CU home game two years ago. With plenty of hype surrounding the rivalry matchup, Colorado held Sims to 106 passing yards and an interception in a 36-14 victory.

Colorado Set For Rematch With Jeff Sims

Massive Arizona State Injury Give Colorado Rematch Former Rival Quarterback Jeff Sims Sam Leavitt Nebraska Cornhuskers Buffs
Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) throws the ball against the Utah Utes during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Unless Dillingham moves in another direction, Colorado is set to face Sims for the second time in three years. Sims has far more talent surrounding him at ASU than he did at Nebraska, but the Buffs' defense should still like its outlook against Sims, who has thrown 29 interceptions in 39 career games.

Sims began his college career at Georgia Tech (2020-22) before spending the 2023 season at Nebraska. Now navigating his second year at Arizona State, he'll be asked to lead the 5-3 (3-2 Big 12) Sun Devils under center moving forward.

Massive Arizona State Injury Give Colorado Rematch Former Rival Quarterback Jeff Sims Sam Leavitt Nebraska Cornhuskers Buffs
Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Omarion Cooper (3) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Jeff Sims (7) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"We trust him. He trusts us," Dillingham said of Sims earlier this week, per ASU. "I think the trust and the honesty and the transparency is something I like to pride myself with. So he trusts us. I think he's got a long, crazy career, so I think it's pretty cool for him to be able to really finish this thing out and play a few games. I'm excited to go watch him play this week."

In relief of Leavitt this season, Sims has completed 49 percent (24-for-49) of his passes for one touchdown and has also rushed for 102 yards. His most productive college season came in 2020 when he threw for 1,881 yards, rushed for 492 and accounted for 19 total touchdowns at Georgia Tech.

MORE: Deion Sanders Didn’t Hold Back On College Football’s Firing Frenzy

MORE: Defensive Coach Rips Colorado Buffaloes' 'Embarrassing' Loss To Utah

MORE: Is This The Beginning Of The End For Deion Sanders In Colorado?

Arizona State On Upset Alert Against Colorado?

Massive Arizona State Injury Give Colorado Rematch Former Rival Quarterback Jeff Sims Sam Leavitt Nebraska Cornhuskers Buffs
Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis (96) and Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) battle during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The game is still three weeks out, but Leavitt's absence certainly hurts Arizona State's chances of beating the Buffs in Boulder. Leavitt developed into one of the Big 12's top quarterbacks last season while leading Arizona State to a conference championship and a College Football Playoff berth.

However, Colorado has struggled to slow mobile quarterbacks this season, and Sims qualifies as that with over 1,500 career rushing yards and 13 touchdowns to his name. Keeping Sims in the pocket and forcing him into a passer will be key for the Buffs.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football