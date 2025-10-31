Massive Arizona State Injury To Give Colorado Intriguing Rematch With Former Rival Quarterback
A season-ending injury to Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt should have the Colorado Buffaloes feeling better about their chances against the Sun Devils in three weeks.
Third-year ASU coach Kenny Dillingham announced on Arizona Sports’ "Bickley & Marotta Show" Friday that his star quarterback will undergo a season-ending surgery to repair a lingering foot injury, putting a major dent in the Sun Devils' final five games. Backup Jeff Sims, a sixth-year college quarterback who has appeared in five games this season, is now expected to start at Colorado on Nov. 22.
Sims should be a familiar name for Colorado fans as he was the Nebraska Cornhuskers' starting quarterback when they visited Boulder for coach Deion Sanders' first CU home game two years ago. With plenty of hype surrounding the rivalry matchup, Colorado held Sims to 106 passing yards and an interception in a 36-14 victory.
Colorado Set For Rematch With Jeff Sims
Unless Dillingham moves in another direction, Colorado is set to face Sims for the second time in three years. Sims has far more talent surrounding him at ASU than he did at Nebraska, but the Buffs' defense should still like its outlook against Sims, who has thrown 29 interceptions in 39 career games.
Sims began his college career at Georgia Tech (2020-22) before spending the 2023 season at Nebraska. Now navigating his second year at Arizona State, he'll be asked to lead the 5-3 (3-2 Big 12) Sun Devils under center moving forward.
"We trust him. He trusts us," Dillingham said of Sims earlier this week, per ASU. "I think the trust and the honesty and the transparency is something I like to pride myself with. So he trusts us. I think he's got a long, crazy career, so I think it's pretty cool for him to be able to really finish this thing out and play a few games. I'm excited to go watch him play this week."
In relief of Leavitt this season, Sims has completed 49 percent (24-for-49) of his passes for one touchdown and has also rushed for 102 yards. His most productive college season came in 2020 when he threw for 1,881 yards, rushed for 492 and accounted for 19 total touchdowns at Georgia Tech.
Arizona State On Upset Alert Against Colorado?
The game is still three weeks out, but Leavitt's absence certainly hurts Arizona State's chances of beating the Buffs in Boulder. Leavitt developed into one of the Big 12's top quarterbacks last season while leading Arizona State to a conference championship and a College Football Playoff berth.
However, Colorado has struggled to slow mobile quarterbacks this season, and Sims qualifies as that with over 1,500 career rushing yards and 13 touchdowns to his name. Keeping Sims in the pocket and forcing him into a passer will be key for the Buffs.