Cleveland Browns Owner Clarifies Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft Decision

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam spoke to the media on Tuesday, and he explained the decision to select former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, clarifying that the call was made by Andrew Berry, Cleveland's general manager.

Charlie Viehl

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam watches the team warm up before an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam watches the team warm up before an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam spoke to the media at training camp on Tuesday, July 29, and he spent some of his time addressing questions about the decision to draft Cleveland rookie and former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

After the Browns drafted former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round, many began to speculate if Haslam was responsible for Cleveland's selection of Shedeur.

However, the Browns owner made it quite clear on Tuesday that Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry has the final decision on all draft picks, like Browns coach Kevin Stefanski controls what happens on the field.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, right, and executive vice president, general manager Andrew Berry, lef
Jul 23, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, right, and executive vice president, football operations & general manager Andrew Berry watch the team during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"If you would've told me. . . Friday night driving home y'all are going to pick Shedeur, I would say, 'That's not happening.' But we had a conversation early that (Saturday) morning, and then we had a conversation later that day," said Haslam.

"I think we had the right people involved in the conversation. At the end of the day, that's Andrew Berry's call. Andrew made the call to pick Shedeur, just like who's going to start or what play we're going to call is Kevin's call. But that's Andrew's call, he made the call," Haslam continued.

Many criticized the pick of Sanders because Cleveland now has four quarterbacks in training camp while Browns signal-caller Deshaun Watson recovers from an Achilles injury. However, believers of Sanders feel as though Cleveland got a steal in drafting Sanders in the fifth round.

As far as connecting Haslam to the pick, some wondered if the Browns owner was interested in Sanders' star power and bringing it to Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders heads in after the first day of rookie minicamp May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders heads in after the first day of rookie minicamp May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the first month after the draft, Sanders' jersey was the best-selling rookie jersey. The former Buffaloes star was a fan-favorite during his time at Colorado, and that does not appear to be ending as he enters the NFL.

Still, doubters point to Cleveland holding two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, expecting the Browns to use at least one of them on a quarterback. Berry and Cleveland's office could also trade up if they favor a quarterback prospect that much.

While speaking to the media, Haslam was asked if the Browns plan on giving both rookies, Sanders and Gabriel, time to develop during the season and before next year's draft.

"Absolutely. Kevin is aware of that. He knows how important quarterback is, and he and Andrew talk about those things all time. It's a daily, ongoing conversation," said Haslam

Another question on everyone's mind is the potential draft status of Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Haslam reportedly has a close relationship with the Manning family, leading many to assume the Browns want to draft Arch in 2026.

Haslam shared his thoughts when asked about the idea of Cleveland adding Manning in next year's draft.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning listens to a question during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
July 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas quarterback Arch Manning listens to a question during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I don't know Arch at all. I bet he stays in college two more years. I don't even think that's worth discussing," said the Browns owner.

Haslam makes a good point as the 2025 college football season will be Arch Manning's first year as the starting quarterback for Texas. Despite being eligible to declare for the draft, there is no guarantee that Arch leaves college after the season.

Charlie Viehl
