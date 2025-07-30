Shedeur Sanders' Training Camp Reps Change: Cleveland Quarterback Competition Heats Up
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is competing towards becoming an NFL starter. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has been showing off his talent during training camp, looking to work towards moving up on the depth chart.
Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and is competing with three other quarterbacks throughout the summer. In the offseason, the team signed quarterback Joe Flacco and traded for Kenny Pickett. The Browns drafted fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel in the third round, creating extra competition for Sanders. The former Colorado quarterback has been improving each practice, and the work he puts in could be paying off.
Sanders Goes Against First-Team Defense
For the first time in camp, Sanders took snaps against the Browns' first-team defense. The Browns have one of the best defenses in the league, and no matter the pace of practice, the unit is tough to play against. By giving Sanders reps with the first team, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is proving that he is giving each quarterback a shot, and it is a real competition for the starter.
Sanders finished the day going 6-of-10, per ESPN Cleveland. He did not pass for a touchdown, but he did not throw an interception either. While playing against the first-team defense, Sanders worked with the second-team offense, going 2-of-3. Even though it was not a significant amount of snaps, the rookie quarterback took advantage of the reps he had and did it against a talented defense.
In seven days, Sanders has gone 42-of-60 with five touchdowns and no interceptions. His best practice came on July 28 when Sanders had a perfect day during team drills, going 9-of-9 with two touchdowns.
One of the most important aspects is not just that Sanders earned reps against the first team defense, it is that the rookie quarterback performed at a high level. With another strong practice, the former Colorado quarterback is showing he could become the team’s starter.
Not only did Sanders show his accuracy, but he also used his legs during practice to create plays. The coaching staff seeing Sanders be able to do that consistently is crucial in the competition. Getting out of the pocket and managing to hit his target is what will help the team win games.
Sanders Chances Of Starting
Pickett recently sustained a hamstring injury, causing him to miss time in training camp. Though there is no word on when he will be returning to practice, this has opened the door for Sanders to earn more reps.
It is still early in the quarterback competition, and the Browns have not yet indicated when they will name a starter. Sanders can only control the product he puts on the field, and he is showing he will take advantage of every opportunity he earns.
Sanders’ accuracy is one of the reasons he stood out while playing with the Colorado Buffaloes. In 2024, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns while only throwing 10 interceptions. He finished the season with a 74.0 completion percentage.
While one of his weaknesses was taking too many sacks, the way he is using his legs to create time and make the play is improving. Even at practice speed, Sanders getting the ball out quickly while running out of the pocket is something that will help him as a quarterback in the long run.
The Browns’ preseason begins on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers, and the snaps Sanders and the other quarterbacks earn will be crucial. Sanders has to take advantage of every chance he gets, and if he keeps up the pace, the former Colorado Buffaloes player could become an NFL starter.