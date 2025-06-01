Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Impresses AT OTAs With Accuracy, Ball Placement
Former Colorado Buffaloes All-American quarterback Shedeur Sanders participated in his first official OTA practices for the Cleveland Browns this week. While it has been reported that Sanders received the fewest amount of reps of the quarterback group throughout the practice, Sanders made the most of them. Sanders has impressed the Cleveland media and not only turned heads with his temperament and professionalism, but also his accuracy and ball placement. Sanders' greatest strength has always been his accuracy and ability to deliver catchable passes.
It’s unusual to record passing statistics at non-padded dress practices such as these, but this is a unique case, and Sanders was tallied at 7/9 completion for three touchdowns, more than the other Browns quarterbacks combined. Sanders didn’t throw an interception while fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw one after a tipped pass by the No. 5 overall pick defensive tackle Mason Graham. While it is important to keep in mind that these are preliminary steps, they still matter. Every day is important when four players are competing for one spot.
“Shedeur looked good. His ball placement is elite. His ability to layer throws is elite. I think he’s got plenty of arm strength. We seen that on display certainly at camp at times. There’s something about Shedeur, I got a chance to interview him, he’s very confident, but not in a cocky way. He has a lot of belief in himself. I like him. I like the kid a lot,” Cleveland Browns color analyst Nathan Zegura said.
“I was very into the Browns taking him in the first round in my tape study of him. When you can be that accurate, and he’s was so tough. He got beat up in college. I mean absolutely annihilated behind that line. Did he develop some bad habits? Sure. But when plays were clean, his ball placement is I think elite and when you can be accurate with the ball, deliver it, and know where it’s supposed to go, you can be very successful in this league for a long time,” Zegura continued.
Being taken in the fifth round was a surprise for Sanders and most people, but it could truly be a blessing in disguise. The pressure of expectation has been lowered, and the rewards for being better than average or below average have significantly increased. As time goes by, Sanders can be more and more sure that beyond proving people wrong, he was right in believing in himself.
Sanders is continuing to impress throughout offseason activities. As June inches closer, the dress rehearsals are soon to be over. Sanders, even in his limited reps, will have an opportunity to truly win over his teammates and prove himself against a solid defensive unit in terms of talent. If Sanders can stay on the path he’s on, the cream always rises to the top.