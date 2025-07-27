NFL Insider Reveals Hot Take On Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition
The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition is one of the most enticing aspects of the NFL's training camp. The Browns selected quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite draft position, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is being given a fair shot at starting.
In addition to Sanders, the Buffaloes drafted quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round. Drafting two quarterbacks already adds to the uncertainty of who will start, but the two rookies are also joining veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. The Browns and coach Kevin Stefanski are giving each quarterback a chance to prove themselves as they work towards finding a player to lead the franchise.
Dan Orlovsky Argues Who Should Be Starting
NFL insider Dan Orlovsky appeared on "Afternoon Drive" on 92.3 The Fan and discussed the Browns’ quarterback room. Despite the discussion about it being an open competition, Orlovsky argues that not all four should have the chance, picking the two he wants to see compete.
“I do not think all four should have the chance to start. If I was Cleveland, I would be doing everything I could to have Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders as my starting quarterback,” Orlovsky said.
The benefit of selecting either Sanders or Gabriel to start is that the team would be focusing on their future. If the Browns were to focus the competition on the two rookies, the team could hone their skills and set up the franchise long term.
With four quarterbacks competing this summer, there is a real possibility that not every player makes the roster, with one being released. The hope may be that the player released returns to the practice squad, but there would be no guarantees that they clear waivers. The Browns used their final pick in the draft to select Sanders, and it could be seen as a waste of a pick if the team were to not use him.
There are many benefits to having veterans compete for the starting position as well. Sanders showed he is an accurate thrower through his time with the Colorado Buffaloes. In 2024, he passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He finished the season with a 74.0 completion percentage and only threw 10 interceptions.
While accurate, Sanders has much room to grow, such as not taking too many sacks from holding onto the ball too long. This is a learning curve that Flacco and Pickett can both help Sanders with, just from working together in the same quarterback room.
Sanders Position In Quarterback Battle
It is still early in training camp, and there is no true indication of what the order of the depth chart will be. Stefanski and the Browns are rotating the quarterbacks, putting them in several positions to prove themselves.
After four days of training camp. Sanders has gone 20-of-31 with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Sanders and Pickett are both leading with three touchdowns, but Pickett has also thrown an interception, giving the edge to the former Colorado quarterback. Sanders has not gotten first-team reps yet, while Pickett and Flacco have.
Sanders' best practice was on the fourth day of training camp. He went 8-of-11, with three touchdowns. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is putting in the work each day, putting on strong performances that will potentially help him move up the depth chart.