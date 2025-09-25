Colorado Buffaloes Coach Challenges Fans To Bring Energy vs. BYU
The Colorado Buffaloes hit the field against the BYU Cougars Saturday night in one of the weekend’s biggest Big 12 matchups. They’re coming off a 37-20 win over Wyoming, where the offense finally looked like it was clicking with quarterback Kaidon Salter back under center.
The program has shown some real potential over the recent weeks and fans are finally starting to get excited as confidence is building. Coach Deion Sanders and the team look ready to ride that momentum into Saturday night’s game.
Momentum is building in Boulder, but this week the buzz isn’t just coming from the players - it’s coming from a coach and Director of Player Personnel Corey Phillips.
Corey Phillips Calls on Buff Nation to Bring the Noise
On Wednesday afternoon, Phillips fired off a call to action for Buff Nation: tailgate all day, wear gold, and make Folsom Field as loud as possible.
“We need you ALL this Saturday night! Y’all have all day to TAILGATE, put your gold on and come turn Folsom all the way up,” Phillips wrote. “3rd down on defense should be heard in Denver. Let’s make Boulder absolutely electric Saturday night, see you there.”
With the Cougars in town and Big 12 play heating up, Sanders is counting on its fans to bring the energy at Folsom and make Saturday night more than just another game.
Why the Buffaloes Need to Make a Statement Against BYU
The season hasn’t started the way many had hoped, which only adds to the pressure to win. The Big 12 is getting more balanced, and the Buffaloes can’t afford to fall behind.
BYU has been one of the most consistent programs in the conference, right alongside Utah and Kansas State. Even Texas Tech has improved with NIL resources and is in position to compete for the top of the league.
Saturday night is huge for Sanders and the team.
How Much Does Sanders Need a Win Against The Cougars?
The pressure for Sanders to win isn’t as high as some might think.
Improving on a 9-4 season a year ago and making another bowl game would be nice, but this team isn’t the same as last year. With so many new faces, especially on defense, a rough start was always part of the adjustment.
Still, a win over BYU on Saturday night could change everything. It would send a message that the Buffaloes are ready to compete at the highest level and turn potential into momentum.