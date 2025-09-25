Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Coach Challenges Fans To Bring Energy vs. BYU

Colorado’s Director of Player Personnel Corey Phillips is calling on Buff Nation to pack Folsom Field and bring the energy for Saturday night’s showdown with BYU. The program is counting on its fans to help turn potential into momentum.

Thomas Gorski

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes hit the field against the BYU Cougars Saturday night in one of the weekend’s biggest Big 12 matchups. They’re coming off a 37-20 win over Wyoming, where the offense finally looked like it was clicking with quarterback Kaidon Salter back under center.

The program has shown some real potential over the recent weeks and fans are finally starting to get excited as confidence is building. Coach Deion Sanders and the team look ready to ride that momentum into Saturday night’s game.

Momentum is building in Boulder, but this week the buzz isn’t just coming from the players - it’s coming from a coach and Director of Player Personnel Corey Phillips.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field.
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Corey Phillips Calls on Buff Nation to Bring the Noise

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos director of player personnel Corey Phillips against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos director of player personnel Corey Phillips against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Wednesday afternoon, Phillips fired off a call to action for Buff Nation: tailgate all day, wear gold, and make Folsom Field as loud as possible.

“We need you ALL this Saturday night! Y’all have all day to TAILGATE, put your gold on and come turn Folsom all the way up,” Phillips wrote. “3rd down on defense should be heard in Denver. Let’s make Boulder absolutely electric Saturday night, see you there.”

With the Cougars in town and Big 12 play heating up, Sanders is counting on its fans to bring the energy at Folsom and make Saturday night more than just another game.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star.
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Why the Buffaloes Need to Make a Statement Against BYU

The season hasn’t started the way many had hoped, which only adds to the pressure to win. The Big 12 is getting more balanced, and the Buffaloes can’t afford to fall behind.

BYU has been one of the most consistent programs in the conference, right alongside Utah and Kansas State. Even Texas Tech has improved with NIL resources and is in position to compete for the top of the league.

Saturday night is huge for Sanders and the team. 

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium.
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

How Much Does Sanders Need a Win Against The Cougars?

The pressure for Sanders to win isn’t as high as some might think. 

Improving on a 9-4 season a year ago and making another bowl game would be nice, but this team isn’t the same as last year. With so many new faces, especially on defense, a rough start was always part of the adjustment.

Still, a win over BYU on Saturday night could change everything. It would send a message that the Buffaloes are ready to compete at the highest level and turn potential into momentum.

Thomas Gorski
