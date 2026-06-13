Cornerback Recruit Antonio Murray II Embraces Colorado Offer, Texas Pipeline

The Colorado Buffaloes have won over 12 Texas recruits in the era of Coach Deion Sanders.

Houston Lamar cornerback Prince Washington represents the latest Lone Star State talent to join the Buffaloes, committing on May 24 to the 2027 class. Now Colorado is attempting to add a 13th Texas star, but a fast-rising one in Antonio Murray II.

The Class of 2029 talent spoke exclusively with Lorenzo Reyna of Colorado Buffaloes on SI after landing the new opportunity out of Boulder.

Antonio Murray II Loves Interest From Deion Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on the field before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Cypress Ranch talent Murray has landed offers from Oregon, Cal and Colorado in a span of four days. But the Buffaloes entered his picture on the morning of June 13. Murray adds offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who brings his own Midwest ties, helped facilitate the offer.

Murray didn't take long to talk about the fact that the legendary Sanders has taken a liking to his abilities on the field.

"It feels amazing to be recognized from the greatest corner of all time. It’s a honor," Murray tells Colorado Buffaloes on SI.

Sanders and his coaching staff have ignited a turnaround on the recruiting trail. Colorado finds itself threatening to break into the top 30 among national recruiting classes. The Buffaloes once sat near No. 75 at one point. But Colorado ranks No. 36 per On3/Rivals and No. 37 by 247Sports as of the weekend of June 13.

Antonio Murray II Drawn by Texas Representation at Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Murray has immediately taken notice of Sanders and Colorado's liking for Texas talent. This further draws him into the Buffaloes early.

"What he's doing at Colorado is exciting to me because he is a great and is already getting top recruits from Texas to develop," Murray said. "And it’s exciting how these schools are turning to Texas athletes to recruit."

Adding Washington for 2027 boosted the future of the cornerback room. He hands Sanders and defensive coordinator Chris Marve a future towering playmaker and red zone defender to work with.

The 2026 class features Duncanville High star Braylon Edwards at safety. Colorado landed three wide receivers from Texas (Adrian Wilson, Quanell Farakhan Jr. and Quentin Gibson) in the 2025 class.

Of course, Sanders himself brings his own Lone Star State ties dating back to his run with the Dallas Cowboys while also owning a ranch in Canton, Texas.

Antonio Murray II Already Looks Like Colorado fit

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney after a 2025 Big 12 game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite being unranked due to being an underclassman, Murray looks like a future four or five-star talent. He's fresh off picking off eight throws, returning two for touchdowns during his freshman season on varsity. Sanders and Colorado also likely love his returning ability as he took back two kickoffs for scores.

He'll garner hefty attention with his still-growing 6-3 frame. But he believes that's not his only strength on the field.

"My strengths on the field are my length, ball skills and physicality and my football smarts," Murray said.

He's got his sights set on improving ahead of his sophomore season, though.

"I am aiming to work on my patience and getting in and out of my breaks faster so I can produce more interceptions," he said.

Murray adds that Oregon is currently one of his favorite offers. He's also got opportunities to play for SMU, plus Colorado's Big 12 rivals Kansas and Houston. But the Buffaloes' offer certainly has his attention, especially with the roster cluttered with players from his home state.

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