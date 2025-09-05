Buffs Beat

Why Colorado's Defensive Front Will Bounce Back Against Delaware

Colorado's defense was the main reason for its season-opening loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last Friday, now needing a dominant day against Delaware. Linebackers Martavius French and Reginald Hughes spoke on where the defense seeks development.

Harrison Simeon

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field.
Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Not all losses are created equally for the Colorado Buffaloes.

And after the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ran wild last Friday night, questions in need of answers mainly fall on the defense. Coach Deion Sanders was incensed with the unit, which allowed 320 rushing yards.

Nearly half of that total was allocated to quarterback Haynes King, a known threat with his legs on a run-first offense. Colorado allowed Georgia Tech to impose its will, as all three of the Yellow Jackets' touchdowns were King runs, including the go-ahead score with just over a minute to play.

Georgia Tech Romps Colorado's Run Defense

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buff
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes' weakness is now glaring. King ran for more yards than he threw for, and when Colorado (albeit rarely) kept Georgia Tech behind the sticks and King in the pocket, it had far more success.

Turnovers were also a key factor on Friday, as the Buffs garnered three takeaways but only mustered seven points out of them. Additionally, only one of the turnovers was directly caused by defense, a pressure by defensive end Quency Wiggins that turned into an interception by cornerback DJ McKinney.

Without relying on takeaways, Colorado's defense must find consistent ways to improve. Linebacker Martavius French, who recovered both first-quarter fumbles by Georgia Tech, has taken the loss as seriously as possible.

"Communicating and aligning," French said Wednesday of what needs to change this Saturday against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens. "Most of our alignments took us out of our real responsibilities that put us in a position to make plays."

Keys To Cage Blue Hens

Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) celebrates his sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yello
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) celebrates his sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Positioning will be critical as another quarterback with dual-threat tendencies lies ahead in Delaware quarterback Nick Minicucci. The Buffs' defensive line must keep contain and enforce destruction of an offensive line playing its first game together against an FBS team.

MORE: Deion Sanders Joins List of Highest-Paid Coaches Facing Scrutiny After Colorado Defeat

MORE: How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Delaware: Preview, Odds, Surprising Favorites?

MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Advice He Gave to Travis Hunter After Becoming Father

MORE: Randy Moss’ Bold Take After Visiting Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Program

MORE: Three Things To Know About Colorado Freshman Quarterback Julian 'JuJu' Lewis

French also noted that the unit is still coming together as the season's process settles in. Colorado had just one sack last Friday and was hard-pressed to string together stops.

"We're trying to learn each other more and more," French said. "We can talk to each other and get on each other without having our emotions in it."

Hughes Can Come Up Huge

Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Reginald Hughes (50) during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Reginald Hughes (50) during the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Linebacker Reginald Hughes started alongside French but had an up-and-down first game with Colorado. He led the Buffs in total tackles with 13, but didn't have much of an impact in stopping King or Georgia Tech's other runners.

He illustrated the unit's evening as a whole, as it wasn't as if Colorado struggled to tackle. The Buffaloes missed just three tackles all night, so getting off blocks and plugging gaps will be vital for victory over Delaware.

Hughes revealed that he was dealing with a triceps injury against Georgia Tech, but he's healthier now and more confident in his physicality.

"The defense goes as we go," Hughes said of the linebacker corps. "Coach Prime is hard on us."

If Colorado's collective instincts can follow their intensity and depth, the defense should see worlds of improvement against Delaware. Kickoff from Folsom Field on Saturday is set for 1:30 p.m. MT.

feed

Published
Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Home/Football