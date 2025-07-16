Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Receives Bold NFL Comparison, Injury Concern
One of the biggest storylines ahead of the 2025 NFL season is about Jacksonville Jaguars rookie cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter. The former Colorado Buffaloes star is on pace to achieve his goals of playing both sides of the field in the NFL, but there are still concerns about the toll it will take on his body.
Injuries will happen in the NFL, no matter the position. The concern for Hunter is that the increase in snaps raises the likelihood of injuries, making playing two positions a risk. Jesse Morse, M. D. is a well-known sports injury specialist who made a hot take regarding Hunter’s role in the NFL.
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is one of the top players in the league when healthy, but with the number of snaps he gets, he has faced several injuries throughout his career. Morse argued that Hunter’s risk of injuries will be higher than McCaffrey's in 2025.
Hunter being compared to McCaffrey is not a bad thing, as the running back is one of the top players in the league. The concern throughout McCaffrey's career has been the number of snaps he plays in each game, which is also a concern for Hunter. McCaffrey missed several games in 2025, and calling Hunter a higher risk can be concerning.
In response to the question of why Hunter is more of a risk than McCaffrey, Morse clarified what he meant by his initial post.
“You know how hard it is to play all 17 games on 1 side of the ball,” Morse wrote. “The risk drastically increases if he plays both ways.”
Despite being focused on the risk of injuries, Morse also argues that Hunter has the chance to be a generational wide receiver. Hunter was the No. 2 overall draft pick for a reason, and he has a chance to open up the Jacksonville offense.
It is still unknown how many snaps Hunter will play each week, and it will likely be decided on a week-by-week basis. Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone told SiriusXM NFL Radio that the number of snaps will come down to the game plan for each week. Hunter could play both sides of the ball in one game, but there could be days he is heavier on one side than the other.
With the Colorado Buffaloes last season, Hunter averaged over 100 snaps per game and participated in all 13 games. He led the team with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown. On the defensive side of the ball, Hunter totaled 36 combined tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended, and one forced fumble.
After a stellar season, Hunter won the Heisman Trophy and became the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars traded up to the No. 2 overall pick, understanding Hunter’s goals of playing both sides of the field.
Despite the concerns about his health, his teammates have confidence that Hunter will have a stellar career in the NFL. Many veterans on the team expressed how hard-working the former Colorado player is, and believe he can have a strong career playing two positions.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke about the challenges Hunter will face in his rookie season at the American Century Championship golf tournament. While it will be tough on a rookie to play two positions, Lawrence believes Hunter is going to help the Jaguars win more games this season.
“Travis has been great, you know. Just his work ethic, how he’s come in. And he’s been, you know, one of the hardest working guys we have,” Lawrence told News4Jax. “I’m really excited for him and how he can help our team.”
The Jaguars will kick off the 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Carolina Panthers. Coming off a 4-13 season, Hunter was drafted to help the team compete in the AFC South and make a playoff run. There is much anticipation for how many snaps Hunter plays on both sides of the ball when the season begins.