Big 12 Conference Games Ranked: Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Not in Top 5?
The Colorado Buffaloes were one of the most improved teams in the country in 2024, improving from four wins in 2023 to nine wins. In their first season back in the Big 12 conference, they finished in a four-way tie for first place with a conference record of 7-2. Colorado missed out on the Big 12 title game due to tie breaking scenarios.
Colorado Buffaloes Not Featured in Top Five Best Big 12 Games
Deion Sanders and his team will look to build on 2024 and get into the Big 12 championship game this season. ESPN ranked the best five games on the 2025 Big 12 schedule. Surprisingly, Colorado was not in any of these games.
Here is the list from ESPN.
Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas State Wildcats (In Dublin, Ireland), August 23
TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas State Wildcats, October 11
Texas Tech Red Raiders at Arizona State Sun Devils, October 18
Texas Tech Red Raiders at Kansas State Wildcats, November 1
Kansas State Wildcats at Utah Utes, November 22
As seen from the list, Kansas State is highly thought of heading into this season, with them being in four of the five best games that were selected. The Wildcats went 9-4 last season and were 5-4 in Big 12 conference play.
The two teams that were in the Big 12 championship game a year ago, Iowa State and Arizona State are each featured in one top five game.
Colorado Buffaloes Being Slept on in 2025?
Colorado not being on this list does come as a bit of a shock. Even with the departures to the NFL of 2024 Heisman trophy winner, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Colorado will still be a fascinating team to watch. Deion Sanders is now in year three as coach in Boulder and things will look a lot different around him.
The Buffaloes are now turning to former Liberty Flames dual-threat transfer Kaidon Salter at quarterback. The country just may think that he will not be able to do enough to keep Colorado in Big 12 contention like they were last season. This is reflective in Colorado's betting odds for the season.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Colorado's win total is at 6.5. The odds on the over are +145. This is telling because the odds are not in favor of Colorado winning as many games as last season, let alone seven. Is Colorado destined to be a team fighting down the stretch just to qualify for a bowl game berth? That's what Vegas is saying.
