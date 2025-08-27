Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets FPI Prediction: Home Underdogs?

The Colorado Buffaloes will face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their opening game on Friday, Aug. 29 at Folsom Field. Despite being home underdogs, Deion Sanders's team is viewed as the favorite per FPI's prediction.

Cory Pappas

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes open their 2025 season at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, Aug. 29 at Folsom Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech Preview, FPI Prediction

Colorado Buffaloes Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Predictions FPI Deion Sanders Coach Prime Kaidon Salter Brent Key Haynes King
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Buffaloes a 52.7 percent chance to win against Georgia Tech. 

This will be the first game of Deion Sanders’s third season as Colorado coach. Sanders was hired prior to the 2023 season following a 1-11 2022 season. The Buffaloes went 4-8 in 2023, but Sanders turned it around last season. Colorado finished 2024 with a record of 9-4. They had a home record of 5-1 and will look to keep that trend going against the Yellow Jackets.

Colorado’s starting quarterback will be Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter. Deion Sanders announced at his press conference earlier this week that he would be going with experience over the freshman Julian Lewis. 

“The kid has a ton of experience, dual-threat, he can throw the heck out of the ball as well,” Sanders said about Salter. “He’s the guy at this point.”

Salter will take over for Shedeur Sanders, who was the Buffaloes starting quarterback in 2023 and 2024 before being selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft. 

On the other side of the field, Georgia Tech will be led by Coach Brent Key and quarterback Haynes King. The 24-year old King will be in his third season as Yellow Jackets starting quarterback. In the previous two seasons, Georgia Tech went 7-6 both times. 

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech Odds

Colorado Buffaloes Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Predictions FPI Deion Sanders Coach Prime Kaidon Salter Brent Key Haynes King
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) throws a pass during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite ESPN’s FPI slotting the Buffaloes with a 52.7 chance to win, the current betting line for Colorado-Georgia Tech has Colorado as a 4.5-point underdog per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is at 51.5 points. 

Colorado’s win total for the 2025 season is at 5.5, with odds of -140 on the over and +120 on the under. 

The Big 12 is projected to be a wide open conference to win yet again. Last season, the Arizona State Sun Devils came out of nowhere to win the conference championship. Colorado was in a four-way tie for the top spot, but tie breaking scenarios left them out of the title game. 

MORE: Deion Sanders Lays Out Plan For 5-Star Quarterback Julian Lewis

MORE: Deion Sanders Hints at Son Shilo’s Next Move After NFL Release

MORE: Dre'lon Miller Reacts to Kaidon Salter Winning Colorado Buffaloes' Starting Quarterback Job

MORE: How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Georgia Tech: Preview, Odds, Upset Looms?

MORE: Georgia Tech Player's Bulletin Board Material To Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Colorado Buffaloes Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Predictions FPI Deion Sanders Coach Prime Kaidon Salter Brent Key Haynes King
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Folsom Field will be rocking on Friday night for this Big 12 vs. ACC showdown. Colorado sold out season tickets for the third consecutive season. The Yellow Jackets will not be intimidated by this as last season they went in to Athens and nearly took down the Georgia Bulldogs on the road.

Georgia Tech has a returning starting quarterback and Colorado doesn’t. That will give the Yellow Jackets the win in a close game, but Colorado covers the spread. 

Georgia Tech 27, Colorado 24

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

feed

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football