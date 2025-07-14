Colorado Buffaloes' Jordan Seaton Primed For Breakout Season?
Colorado Buffaloes superstar offensive tackle Jordan Seaton has had an eventful offseason. After being named to various preseason All-American and All-Conference teams, Seaton was also ranked as a top-five offensive tackle in the new College Football 26 video game. Amongst those honors, he was chosen by Colorado coach Deion Sanders as a representative for the Buffaloes at Big-12 Media Days.
The decision was rather unique as those slots are typically reserved for seniors and older players, but if fans have learned anything, it’s that the Colorado Buffaloes abide by their own way of doing things. It also speaks to how mature and developed Seaton is as a player and a person that Sanders would feel comfortable enough to entrust him with those microphone responsibilities and not have to worry about it.
Growth, both on and off the field, is what Seaton has been displaying this offseason. From becoming a more vocal leader in the locker room, to reshaping his body, to studying more intentionally on the finer details in film sessions, Seaton is gearing up for a massive sophomore campaign, and the Buffaloes are counting on it after losing some talented players to the NFL.
“Film is one of the most important things you can have, no matter how good you are. No matter how talented you are, if you haven’t studied the man in front of you, you have no idea what’s coming,” said Seaton to reporter Oliver Hayes.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Shedeur Sanders? Potential Team Identified
MORE: Deion Sanders Opens Up On Health Update: Sends Message To Colorado Buffaloes Fans
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Predicted to Land 4-Star Recruit Rodney Colton?
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Is Surprising Cleveland Browns Teammates Amid Quarterback Competition
“I’m appreciated for them putting me on there because they didn’t have to. They could have put someone older because he was older. But they saw something in me, and I’m (going to) show them why, that’s gonna be [a] postseason [selection].” Seaton said of being an All Big-12 Preseason selection.
Seaton is settling into his career, and the game is slowing down. Earlier this offseason, Seaton spoke about how much experience as a young player has helped him gain confidence in himself. Beyond the field, it aids in his development off the field as well.
"I feel a lot more confident in a lot of things I do now. Getting a year in and really getting my feet underneath me, it’s really let me be confident and know who I am (and) know that I’m the best player on that field and when I walk in any room, carry myself a certain way,” Jordan Seaton said earlier in the offseason.
Seaton is primed for a massive season and could pave the way for elite offensive linemen to see Colorado as a potential landing spot. The Buffaloes must improve in that department with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter departed, but Seaton can be the next player of their caliber to continue to change public perception and further push Colorado as a developmental talent base.