Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes' Jordan Seaton Primed For Breakout Season?

Colorado Buffaloes superstar offensive tackle Jordan Seaton has been showered with accolades this offseason, but the work remains his focus heading into his second season leading the offensive line for Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

Kyron Samuels

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes superstar offensive tackle Jordan Seaton has had an eventful offseason. After being named to various preseason All-American and All-Conference teams, Seaton was also ranked as a top-five offensive tackle in the new College Football 26 video game. Amongst those honors, he was chosen by Colorado coach Deion Sanders as a representative for the Buffaloes at Big-12 Media Days.

The decision was rather unique as those slots are typically reserved for seniors and older players, but if fans have learned anything, it’s that the Colorado Buffaloes abide by their own way of doing things. It also speaks to how mature and developed Seaton is as a player and a person that Sanders would feel comfortable enough to entrust him with those microphone responsibilities and not have to worry about it.

Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. Deion Sanders. Big 12. College Football.
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Growth, both on and off the field, is what Seaton has been displaying this offseason. From becoming a more vocal leader in the locker room, to reshaping his body, to studying more intentionally on the finer details in film sessions, Seaton is gearing up for a massive sophomore campaign, and the Buffaloes are counting on it after losing some talented players to the NFL.

“Film is one of the most important things you can have, no matter how good you are. No matter how talented you are, if you haven’t studied the man in front of you, you have no idea what’s coming,” said Seaton to reporter Oliver Hayes. 

MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Shedeur Sanders? Potential Team Identified

MORE: Deion Sanders Opens Up On Health Update: Sends Message To Colorado Buffaloes Fans

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Predicted to Land 4-Star Recruit Rodney Colton?

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Is Surprising Cleveland Browns Teammates Amid Quarterback Competition

“I’m appreciated for them putting me on there because they didn’t have to. They could have put someone older because he was older. But they saw something in me, and I’m (going to) show them why, that’s gonna be [a] postseason [selection].” Seaton said of being an All Big-12 Preseason selection. 

Seaton is settling into his career, and the game is slowing down. Earlier this offseason, Seaton spoke about how much experience as a young player has helped him gain confidence in himself. Beyond the field, it aids in his development off the field as well. 

"I feel a lot more confident in a lot of things I do now. Getting a year in and really getting my feet underneath me, it’s really let me be confident and know who I am (and) know that I’m the best player on that field and when I walk in any room, carry myself a certain way,” Jordan Seaton said earlier in the offseason. 

Seaton is primed for a massive season and could pave the way for elite offensive linemen to see Colorado as a potential landing spot. The Buffaloes must improve in that department with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter departed, but Seaton can be the next player of their caliber to continue to change public perception and further push Colorado as a developmental talent base.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kyron Samuels
KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

Home/Football