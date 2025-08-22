Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes' Jordan Seaton Turning Heads Before Season Opener

Colorado Buffaloes left tackle Jordan Seaton has emerged as one of the team’s biggest offseason standouts, earning high praise from offensive line coach George Hegamin as the Buffs gear up for their season opener. Could Seaton be the Buffs' most impactful player?

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
When offensive tackle Jordan Seaton arrived in Boulder, expectations were sky-high that he would make an immediate impact for the Colorado Buffaloes.

The five-star recruit, who announced his commitment to coach Deion Sanders live on Undisputed with Skip Bayless, became “Coach Prime’s” first marquee addition in his debut recruiting class — and he wasted no time proving why.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Ari
As a freshman in 2024, Seaton earned All-American honors, validating the hype and establishing himself as one of the best young offensive linemen in college football. Now, as he prepares for his sophomore campaign, Seaton looks poised to take a massive leap forward.

Colorado kicks off its 2025 season in just one week at Folsom Field, and offensive line coach George Hegamin has singled out the sophomore left tackle as one of the Buffs’ most impressive offseason performers.

Turning “Monotony Into Millions”

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the Utah
For Hegamin, Seaton’s daily commitment has been impossible to overlook.

“I told him today, I’m seeing you turn monotony into millions every single day,” Hegamin said after practice on Tuesday.

It’s the kind of high praise that signals Seaton has not only refined his technique but also embraced the grind that comes with playing one of football’s most demanding positions.

Much of Seaton's growth can be traced to the work of strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey, whose offseason program has helped Seaton add strength, mobility, and endurance. The results have been hard to miss during practice, where Seaton has consistently showcased his improved athleticism.

Rumblin', Bumblin', But Not Stumblin'

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the spring game at Folsom Field
One recent practice moment stood out above the rest. In a video clipped and shared on social media, Seaton was seen sprinting downfield and continuing to block for running back Micha Welch long after the initial play. The obvious speed and athleticism immediately caught the attention of "Coach Prime," who couldn’t resist a playful comment.

“Yeah, Seat! I’m gonna give you the ball the way you’re running there,” Sanders joked.

It was a lighthearted moment, but also one that reinforced how far Seaton has come.

His blend of size, speed, and tenacity makes him not just a protector of quarterbacks Kadion Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis but also one of the Buffs' primary offensive scheme weapons.

Building “Voltron” in the Trenches

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks to defend during the first
Seaton’s rise is also being shaped by the collective wisdom of Colorado’s offensive line staff.

During a recent mic’d-up practice session, Hegamin shed light on the unique chemistry within the group, which also includes head offensive line coach Gunnar White and former NFL All-Pro Andre Gurode.

“Yeah, I think the best way that the three of us coach together is that we all coach to our strengths,” Hegamin said. “I’m more of a technical person. Guns our schematic genius. Dre’s that guy that can do both things really well, so putting that all together, we form Voltron.”

That blend of technical precision, schematic knowledge, and professional experience has provided Seaton with the kind of developmental support few college players receive. For a player with his natural ability, the coaching trifecta could prove pivotal in accelerating his path toward an NFL future.

The Next Step for Seaton and the Buffs

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks on before the game against
As Colorado enters the third year of the Deion Sanders era, one of the program’s biggest questions has been whether the offensive line can rise to match the talent at skill positions.

With Seaton anchoring the blind side, the Buffs have reason to believe the answer is yes. Seaton’s work ethic, paired with his natural ability, has positioned him as both a cornerstone and tone-setter for the entire unit.

If the Buffs are to compete for a Big 12 title and push toward national relevance, the sophomore’s performance will be key to success.

But judging by the words of his coaches, Seaton is ready for the challenge.

