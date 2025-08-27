Deion Sanders Reveals Receivers Chemistry After Travis Hunter NFL Exit
BOULDER — Following the 2024 season, the Colorado Buffaloes said goodbye to some of the best receivers Boulder has ever seen. The headliner, of course, was Heisman Trophy winner and two-way star Travis Hunter, now a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
But Hunter wasn’t the Buffs' only big loss. LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Will Sheppard — all key contributors to Colorado’s passing attack — also moved on, leaving big shoes to fill.
That much turnover would be a concern for most program head coaches. For coach Deion Sanders, though, he believes the cupboard looks far from empty and that a new wave of perimeter playmakers are ready to pick up right where last year’s stars left off.
A Room Full of Options
During Tuesday’s press conference in Boulder ahead of the Buffs’ season opener Friday night at Folsom Field against Georgia Tech, "Coach Prime" was asked which of his new receivers he was most eager to watch this season.
“All of them,” Sanders said. “I’m excited to see all of them play. I don’t know who’s going to take the lead and be that guy because we’ve got a plethora of receivers that can do the job.”
It’s not hard to see why he feels that way. Wide receivers Omarion Miller, Hykeem Williams, Drelon Miller, and Sincere Brown headline the group, but they’re far from alone.
Underclassmen Joseph Williams, Isaiah Hardge, Quentin Gibson, Kam Mikell, and Quanell Farrakhan Jr. have all flashed game-breaking potential during camp.
Together, they give Colorado the depth and versatility to spread defenses thin while keeping a foot on the gas pedal.
Chemistry in the Receiver Room
Forming talent is one thing. Building real team chemistry is another. But according to Sanders, this new receiving corps isn’t just loaded with ability — they're also tightly knit.
This week, Omarion Miller shared a photo on social media sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow wideouts Drelon Miller and Joseph Williams, a snapshot of the growing bond that echoed Sanders’ praise for the group on Tuesday.
“They get along; they’re not jealous or envious of one another,” Sanders said. “They’re very complimentary, and I pray they do some incredible things, just as our receivers did a year ago.”
For a position room full of talented young players, that chemistry could prove just as valuable as the speed, size, and route-running abilities they possess.
MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich
MORE: Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut
MORE: Where Colorado Buffaloes Landed In Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll
MORE: What Todd Bowles Said About Shilo Sanders' Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut
Building Toward the Future
Replacing names like Hunter, Wester, Horn, and Sheppard won’t be easy. But Sanders has never been shy about setting a high bar for his team — or about trusting young new talent to rise to the challenge.
On Tuesday, "Coach Prime" officially named Kaidon Salter as the Buffaloes' new starting quarterback for Friday night, giving the offense a dynamic leader who will have no shortage of targets at his disposal.
With Salter’s playmaking ability and Sanders’ emphasis on consistency at the skill positions, the foundation for another explosive passing attack is already in place.
As Sanders put it, “One thing we will be consistent with is receivers. I promise you that.”