Deion Sanders Reveals Receivers Chemistry After Travis Hunter NFL Exit

The Colorado Buffaloes lost lots of wide receiver talent to the NFL after the 2024 season, including Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. But coach Deion Sanders seems confident the Buffs have a new corps of wideouts that are just as capable.

Ben Armendariz

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
BOULDER — Following the 2024 season, the Colorado Buffaloes said goodbye to some of the best receivers Boulder has ever seen. The headliner, of course, was Heisman Trophy winner and two-way star Travis Hunter, now a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL draft prospect, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter, signs autographs during the NFL Draft Red Carpet event at
NFL draft prospect, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter, signs autographs during the NFL Draft Red Carpet event at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Thursday, April 24, 2025. / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But Hunter wasn’t the Buffs' only big loss. LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Will Sheppard — all key contributors to Colorado’s passing attack — also moved on, leaving big shoes to fill.

That much turnover would be a concern for most program head coaches. For coach Deion Sanders, though, he believes the cupboard looks far from empty and that a new wave of perimeter playmakers are ready to pick up right where last year’s stars left off.

A Room Full of Options

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

During Tuesday’s press conference in Boulder ahead of the Buffs’ season opener Friday night at Folsom Field against Georgia Tech, "Coach Prime" was asked which of his new receivers he was most eager to watch this season.

“All of them,” Sanders said. “I’m excited to see all of them play. I don’t know who’s going to take the lead and be that guy because we’ve got a plethora of receivers that can do the job.”

It’s not hard to see why he feels that way. Wide receivers Omarion Miller, Hykeem Williams, Drelon Miller, and Sincere Brown headline the group, but they’re far from alone.

Underclassmen Joseph Williams, Isaiah Hardge, Quentin Gibson, Kam Mikell, and Quanell Farrakhan Jr. have all flashed game-breaking potential during camp.

Together, they give Colorado the depth and versatility to spread defenses thin while keeping a foot on the gas pedal.

Chemistry in the Receiver Room

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Drelon Miller (6) celebrates a touchdown with Travis Hunt
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Drelon Miller (6) celebrates a touchdown with Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Forming talent is one thing. Building real team chemistry is another. But according to Sanders, this new receiving corps isn’t just loaded with ability — they're also tightly knit.

This week, Omarion Miller shared a photo on social media sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow wideouts Drelon Miller and Joseph Williams, a snapshot of the growing bond that echoed Sanders’ praise for the group on Tuesday.

“They get along; they’re not jealous or envious of one another,” Sanders said. “They’re very complimentary, and I pray they do some incredible things, just as our receivers did a year ago.”

For a position room full of talented young players, that chemistry could prove just as valuable as the speed, size, and route-running abilities they possess.

Building Toward the Future

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Replacing names like Hunter, Wester, Horn, and Sheppard won’t be easy. But Sanders has never been shy about setting a high bar for his team — or about trusting young new talent to rise to the challenge.

On Tuesday, "Coach Prime" officially named Kaidon Salter as the Buffaloes' new starting quarterback for Friday night, giving the offense a dynamic leader who will have no shortage of targets at his disposal.

With Salter’s playmaking ability and Sanders’ emphasis on consistency at the skill positions, the foundation for another explosive passing attack is already in place.

As Sanders put it, One thing we will be consistent with is receivers. I promise you that.”

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

