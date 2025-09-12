Colorado vs. Houston Injuries to Watch: How Missing Players Impact Matchup
The Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up for their toughest matchup of the season so far, a Friday night road test against the Houston Cougars.
After handling Delaware last week, this feels like the first real measuring stick of the year. Coach Deion Sanders is expected to roll with redshirt sophomore Ryan Staub at quarterback following his strong outing against the Blue Hens.
Offensively, Colorado has struggled to find rhythm, mostly because key playmakers haven’t been on the field. Wide receiver Omarion Miller and running back Dallan Hayden are questionable again for Friday
Who’s Still Sidelined for Colorado?
With wide receiver Omarion Miller and running back Dallan Hayden still questionable, seven other Buffaloes are already ruled out for Friday night. On offense, Colorado will be without offensive lineman Phillip Houston and tight end Charlie Williams.
The secondary takes a hit with Teon Parks, Terrance Love, and Kyle Carpenter all sidelined. Up front, the defensive line won’t have Samuel Okunlola and Gavriel Lightfoot available.
None of those players are the biggest names on Colorado's roster, but losing that many bodies adds up quickly. It’s the kind of depth hit that could show against Houston.
Who’s Missing for Houston on Friday?
The Cougars will be without starting running back Re’Shaun Sanford II on Friday night, a significant blow to their offense. Rice transfer Dean Connors will step in to take most of the carries.
At wide receiver, Anthony Gangi Jr. and Samuel Padgitt won’t play, and running back J’Marion Burnette will also be sidelined. None of those absences hit as hard as Sanford II, but they still limit Houston’s depth in key spots.
On defense, the Cougars are mostly healthy, with only backup edge rusher Quindario Lee unavailable. Overall, Houston should have most of its top players ready to go as it kicks off Big 12 play against Colorado.
What Does This Mean For Colorado?
The Buffaloes enter Friday night as underdogs, but Sanford II being ruled out gives them a better chance to come away with a win. The Big 12 is as balanced as it’s been in recent memory, so every conference game matters.
Colorado came up just short against Georgia Tech but got back on track against Delaware. Their offense has had some rough patches, but the defense should keep them in the game against Houston.
Not having a talented back like Sanford II forces a coach like Willie Fritz to adjust his game plan, which could work in Colorado’s favor.
This one will likely be tight, coming down to which offense can break through late. If Colorado can take advantage of Houston’s weakened backfield and stay disciplined on defense, they have a real shot to kick off Big 12 play with a signature win.