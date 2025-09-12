Buffs Beat

Colorado vs. Houston Injuries to Watch: How Missing Players Impact Matchup

Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes head to Houston for their Big 12 opener with several key players sidelined. Wide receiver Omarion Miller and running back Dallan Hayden remain questionable, while the Cougars will be without running back Re’Shaun Sanford II. Injuries on both sides could play a big role in what’s expected to be a tight, hard-fought matchup.

Thomas Gorski

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up for their toughest matchup of the season so far, a Friday night road test against the Houston Cougars. 

After handling Delaware last week, this feels like the first real measuring stick of the year. Coach Deion Sanders is expected to roll with redshirt sophomore Ryan Staub at quarterback following his strong outing against the Blue Hens. 

Offensively, Colorado has struggled to find rhythm, mostly because key playmakers haven’t been on the field. Wide receiver Omarion Miller and running back Dallan Hayden are questionable again for Friday

Who’s Still Sidelined for Colorado?

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

With wide receiver Omarion Miller and running back Dallan Hayden still questionable, seven other Buffaloes are already ruled out for Friday night. On offense, Colorado will be without offensive lineman Phillip Houston and tight end Charlie Williams. 

The secondary takes a hit with Teon Parks, Terrance Love, and Kyle Carpenter all sidelined. Up front, the defensive line won’t have Samuel Okunlola and Gavriel Lightfoot available. 

None of those players are the biggest names on Colorado's roster, but losing that many bodies adds up quickly. It’s the kind of depth hit that could show against Houston.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos running back Dallan Hayden (7) and quarterback Destin Wade (8) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Who’s Missing for Houston on Friday?

Sep 6, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz walks on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Rice Owls at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Cougars will be without starting running back Re’Shaun Sanford II on Friday night, a significant blow to their offense. Rice transfer Dean Connors will step in to take most of the carries.

At wide receiver, Anthony Gangi Jr. and Samuel Padgitt won’t play, and running back J’Marion Burnette will also be sidelined. None of those absences hit as hard as Sanford II, but they still limit Houston’s depth in key spots.

On defense, the Cougars are mostly healthy, with only backup edge rusher Quindario Lee unavailable. Overall, Houston should have most of its top players ready to go as it kicks off Big 12 play against Colorado.

What Does This Mean For Colorado?

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes enter Friday night as underdogs, but Sanford II being ruled out gives them a better chance to come away with a win. The Big 12 is as balanced as it’s been in recent memory, so every conference game matters.

Colorado came up just short against Georgia Tech but got back on track against Delaware. Their offense has had some rough patches, but the defense should keep them in the game against Houston.

Not having a talented back like Sanford II forces a coach like Willie Fritz to adjust his game plan, which could work in Colorado’s favor.

This one will likely be tight, coming down to which offense can break through late. If Colorado can take advantage of Houston’s weakened backfield and stay disciplined on defense, they have a real shot to kick off Big 12 play with a signature win.

