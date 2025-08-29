Deion Sanders Praises Colorado Buffaloes’ Roster: ‘Best Team We’ve Ever Assembled’
The Colorado Buffaloes are set to kick off their third season under Deion Sanders, entering the year with both big questions and even bigger expectations.
Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and star quarterback Shedeur Sanders are gone, but the program is still looking to keep its momentum moving forward. Coming off a 9-4 season, expectations around Boulder have only grown.
The Buffaloes now face a rugged Big 12 schedule in what might be the conference’s most balanced year in recent memory. Still, despite the unknowns, Sanders might be more optimistic than ever about where his program is headed.
That was clear during his recent appearance on the “Colorado Football Coaches Show.” Even with Hunter and Shedeur no longer in uniform, Sanders believes the Buffaloes have their strongest team yet.
"I think this is the best team we've ever assembled thus far," Sanders said. "We had some tremendous athletes, but we have some tremendous athletes now. Overall, this is the best team, as well as the best staff."
That confidence might surprise some, given the loss of two of college football’s most recognizable stars.
Sanders isn’t dwelling on who’s gone. Instead, he’s pointing to balance across the roster, improved depth, and a staff he trusts to keep developing talent.
"With the portal, everybody's got a little bit of this, a little bit of that," Sanders said. "But I like the depth. I like it because I've got to prepare for the ifs. This happens? Where we going with that? If that happens, let's make sure we're straight with it. I like the ifs and we're prepared for those ifs."
The true test will come when the season starts on Friday night. Colorado may not have the same household names as last year, but Sanders believes a deeper, more balanced roster can take the Buffaloes further in his third season in Boulder.
Is This the Best Roster Deion Sanders Has Had at Colorado?
It’s not an easy comparison. Last year’s Buffaloes featured stars like Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, and true freshman tackle Jordan Seaton, along with a strong receiving corps.
The team won nine games, its best season since 2016, so it’s hard to imagine a roster topping that.
After losing so many key players to the NFL, Sanders turned to the recruiting trail to rebuild. He landed a strong class, highlighted by 33 transfers from the portal.
In fact, as many as 21 starters could be new this season. For some, that’s exciting depth; for others, it raises questions about how long it will take the team to gel.
Whether this is the best roster Sanders has had remains to be seen.
With so many new faces, the Buffaloes will rely on coaching, chemistry, and the players’ ability to step up quickly. If it all comes together, this could be the season where Colorado turns potential into real results.
Will Roster Overhaul Help Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes Take Next Step?
The offense is facing major changes, with four new offensive linemen and a revamped quarterback room. Sanders added former Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter from the transfer portal and secured a commitment from five-star Julian Lewis to be his backup.
Defense is even more uncertain.
Only one starter from last year—junior safety Carter Stoutmire—returns, while 10 new players from other programs step in. With so many unknowns, it’s hard to predict how this unit will perform.
Whether this is truly Sanders’ best roster remains to be seen.
The Buffaloes are deeper and more experienced in some spots, but chemistry and coaching will be critical. If Sanders is right, year three could be the season where Colorado turns potential into something much bigger.
Realistic Expectations for Colorado
After all the changes, it’s a lot to ask for Colorado to top last season’s nine wins and bowl appearance.
That said, the team has definitely made progress. The Big 12 isn’t getting any easier, and Colorado’s schedule won’t do them any favors.
They kick things off against Georgia Tech and close the season with tough matchups at West Virginia and Kansas State, along with a home game against Arizona State. If the Buffaloes stumble early, that finish could feel brutal for a team hoping to reach a bowl.
The quarterback situation adds another layer of uncertainty.
Salter is the starter, but will true freshman Lewis get a shot? Replacing Shedeur Sanders’ production won’t be simple.
A lot will come down to how quickly the new roster clicks and how key positions perform, especially at quarterback. If things fall into place, Sanders’ third year could be the one where potential finally turns into results.