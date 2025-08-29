Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Praises Colorado Buffaloes’ Roster: ‘Best Team We’ve Ever Assembled’

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders enters this season with high expectations despite losing stars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. 'Coach Prime' believes this could be his strongest roster yet, but chemistry and new starters will determine if Colorado can surpass last year’s nine-win season.

Thomas Gorski

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to kick off their third season under Deion Sanders, entering the year with both big questions and even bigger expectations. 

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and star quarterback Shedeur Sanders are gone, but the program is still looking to keep its momentum moving forward. Coming off a 9-4 season, expectations around Boulder have only grown. 

The Buffaloes now face a rugged Big 12 schedule in what might be the conference’s most balanced year in recent memory. Still, despite the unknowns, Sanders might be more optimistic than ever about where his program is headed.

Deion Sanders Travis Hunter Shedeur Sanders Julian Lewis Kaidon Salter Big 12 Football Colorado Buffaloes Jordan Seaton
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

That was clear during his recent appearance on the “Colorado Football Coaches Show.” Even with Hunter and Shedeur no longer in uniform, Sanders believes the Buffaloes have their strongest team yet.

"I think this is the best team we've ever assembled thus far," Sanders said. "We had some tremendous athletes, but we have some tremendous athletes now. Overall, this is the best team, as well as the best staff."

That confidence might surprise some, given the loss of two of college football’s most recognizable stars. 

Sanders isn’t dwelling on who’s gone. Instead, he’s pointing to balance across the roster, improved depth, and a staff he trusts to keep developing talent.

"With the portal, everybody's got a little bit of this, a little bit of that," Sanders said. "But I like the depth. I like it because I've got to prepare for the ifs. This happens? Where we going with that? If that happens, let's make sure we're straight with it. I like the ifs and we're prepared for those ifs."

The true test will come when the season starts on Friday night. Colorado may not have the same household names as last year, but Sanders believes a deeper, more balanced roster can take the Buffaloes further in his third season in Boulder.

Is This the Best Roster Deion Sanders Has Had at Colorado?

Deion Sanders Travis Hunter Shedeur Sanders Julian Lewis Kaidon Salter Big 12 Football Colorado Buffaloes Jordan Seaton
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

It’s not an easy comparison. Last year’s Buffaloes featured stars like Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, and true freshman tackle Jordan Seaton, along with a strong receiving corps. 

Deion Sanders Travis Hunter Shedeur Sanders Julian Lewis Kaidon Salter Big 12 Football Colorado Buffaloes Jordan Seaton
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The team won nine games, its best season since 2016, so it’s hard to imagine a roster topping that.

After losing so many key players to the NFL, Sanders turned to the recruiting trail to rebuild. He landed a strong class, highlighted by 33 transfers from the portal. 

In fact, as many as 21 starters could be new this season. For some, that’s exciting depth; for others, it raises questions about how long it will take the team to gel. 

Whether this is the best roster Sanders has had remains to be seen. 

With so many new faces, the Buffaloes will rely on coaching, chemistry, and the players’ ability to step up quickly. If it all comes together, this could be the season where Colorado turns potential into real results.

Deion Sanders Travis Hunter Shedeur Sanders Julian Lewis Kaidon Salter Big 12 Football Colorado Buffaloes Jordan Seaton
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich

MORE: Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut

MORE: Where Colorado Buffaloes Landed In Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll

MORE: What Todd Bowles Said About Shilo Sanders' Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut

Will Roster Overhaul Help Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes Take Next Step?

Deion Sanders Travis Hunter Shedeur Sanders Julian Lewis Kaidon Salter Big 12 Football Colorado Buffaloes Jordan Seaton
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The offense is facing major changes, with four new offensive linemen and a revamped quarterback room. Sanders added former Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter from the transfer portal and secured a commitment from five-star Julian Lewis to be his backup.

Defense is even more uncertain. 

Only one starter from last year—junior safety Carter Stoutmire—returns, while 10 new players from other programs step in. With so many unknowns, it’s hard to predict how this unit will perform.

Whether this is truly Sanders’ best roster remains to be seen. 

The Buffaloes are deeper and more experienced in some spots, but chemistry and coaching will be critical. If Sanders is right, year three could be the season where Colorado turns potential into something much bigger.

Realistic Expectations for Colorado

Deion Sanders Travis Hunter Shedeur Sanders Julian Lewis Kaidon Salter Big 12 Football Colorado Buffaloes Jordan Seaton
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

After all the changes, it’s a lot to ask for Colorado to top last season’s nine wins and bowl appearance. 

That said, the team has definitely made progress. The Big 12 isn’t getting any easier, and Colorado’s schedule won’t do them any favors. 

They kick things off against Georgia Tech and close the season with tough matchups at West Virginia and Kansas State, along with a home game against Arizona State. If the Buffaloes stumble early, that finish could feel brutal for a team hoping to reach a bowl.

The quarterback situation adds another layer of uncertainty. 

Deion Sanders Travis Hunter Shedeur Sanders Julian Lewis Kaidon Salter Big 12 Football Colorado Buffaloes Jordan Seaton
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Salter is the starter, but will true freshman Lewis get a shot? Replacing Shedeur Sanders’ production won’t be simple.

A lot will come down to how quickly the new roster clicks and how key positions perform, especially at quarterback. If things fall into place, Sanders’ third year could be the one where potential finally turns into results.

manual

Published
Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

Home/Football