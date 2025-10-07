Deion Sanders Pushes Back On NIL Questions As Colorado Struggles
The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders haven’t had the season they hoped for, sitting at 2-4. On top of that, the team faces a tough climb just to make it to a bowl game.
Even with a rough start to the season, Sanders says NIL money isn’t what’s holding the team back. Colorado’s players are getting plenty of exposure and NIL opportunities, but Sanders insists that winning comes down to discipline and execution, not dollars.
“We can’t blame it on the money,” Sanders said. “We can’t blame it on that. We’ve played good football except for one darn game.”
The Buffaloes have been in most games, but football’s funny sometimes, as one small mistake can change everything. Every practice is aimed at tightening those details to turn close losses into wins.
Sanders’ comments come at a time when NIL is everywhere in college football, often talked about as a big factor in recruiting and putting together a roster.
Deion Sanders Pushes Back on NIL Narrative
For Sanders, the message is simple: no amount of NIL support can replace consistency and focus on the field. He continues to stress performance and accountability as Colorado tries to turn its season around.
“Houston, we were horrible,” Sanders said. “We didn’t play well. The other two games, we had an opportunity to win those games, to win those games against ranked opponents. We just didn’t get it done.”
Sanders immediately identifies mistakes yet always takes full accountability for his team's performance. The team’s just focused on learning from each game and improving as they go.
Even in tough moments, Sanders notes just how close the team has been to breaking through against quality opponents.
“We had opportunities,” Sanders said. “10 points, two ranked opponents, that game was decided. Both those games.”
With half the season left, Sanders isn’t stressing. He knows there’s still time for Colorado to find its rhythm and start putting everything together. The belief is there — now it’s just about turning that into results on the field.
Is NIL Helping or Hurting The Program's Growth?
The answer isn’t clear-cut. In the Big 12, programs such as Utah, BYU, and Arizona State have established a reputation for developing talent and consistently fielding winning teams.
Texas Tech has emerged as a conference favorite, fueled by strong financial backing and the league’s second-highest NIL investment, trailing only Texas.
Does money determine success? Not entirely.
NIL’s nice for recruiting and getting guys some attention, but it doesn’t win games. What matters is how a team practices, prepares, and plays together. Sanders gets that.
Sanders knows NIL can help, but it’s just one piece of the puzzle — money doesn’t score touchdowns.
Can More NIL Resources Save The Buffaloes Program?
NIL resources are great, but at the end of the day, they don’t win games. Just look at Texas — once a national title favorite, and now 3-2 and unranked.
Sanders knows his name and reputation carry weight. That’s helped Colorado bring in top recruits like Travis Hunter, Jordan Seaton, and Julian Lewis.
Sanders has made it known that it will take time to build something special in Boulder.