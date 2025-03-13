Deion Sanders Reacts To TMZ Video Of Percy 'Master P' Miller Shout Out
The University of New Orleans men's basketball program recently hired legendary music mogul Percy "Master P" Miller as the team's president of basketball operations. Miller was interviewed by TMZ Sports, and he talked about the influence that Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has had in Miller's decision to start coaching.
"If you look at it, Deion Sanders opened the door. He did it in football. He did a great job, that's the GOAT. I salute him," said Miller.
The interview clip made it's way to Sanders, and he responded to Miller's kind words.
"Love this brother from day 1. He's blessed more of us than darn near anyone in the game. And he's still giving," Sanders wrote on social media.
As Miller notes, Sanders first started coaching college football at Jackson State University, and his superstardom helped bring national attention to a smaller school. Now, Sanders is an inspiration to those looking to impact young athletes by entering the collegiate coaching world.
"What he was able to do, if I can do that in New Orleans, in the basketball world? And we talked a lot about this. This is my time to shine to not only put the basketball team on the map but also to bring more students to the school and to be able to mentor these kids. A lot of these kids have been through all types of things that I feel like me as a coach, me as a mentor, I can show them something else. This is the most important job that I've ever had," said Miller.
New Orleans men's basketball coach Stacy Hollowell is still leading the team, but Miller is expected to bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the program.
"Coach Miller cares deeply about his city, the University of New Orleans and Privateers basketball. We will benefit from his basketball knowledge and his relationships with people within the city and the game," said Hollowell in a statement released by the school.
New Orleans struggled in 2024, finishing with a 2-18 record in the Southland Conference and a 4-27 overall record.
"Coach Prime" is not the only coach that Miller has been in contact with. The music mogul revealed that he has also reached out to Houston Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson upon accepting his new position with the Privateers.
"I talked to Deion and I talked to coach Sampson at the University of Houston. . . . Once the season's over we're going to get together," said Miller.
Miller's son, Mercy Miller, is a freshman guard for the Houston Cougars and coach Kelvin Sampson. Houston is currently competing in the Big 12 Tournament, and they are expected to earn a high seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.