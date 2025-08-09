Deion Sanders Reveals Confidence Level In Colorado Buffaloes' Secondary
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders spoke to the media on Friday, and Colorado's secondary was one of the many topics that "Coach Prime" was asked about.
With Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter no longer with the program, Colorado's defensive backfield has some uncertainties heading into 2025. However, Sanders appears to be relatively confident in the Buffaloes' secondary, led by cornerbacks DJ McKinney and Preston Hodge.
What Deion Sanders Said About Colorado's Secondary
"I feel like every coach, excuse me, every scout that comes here, that's the first name they mention: DJ McKinney. So I don't understand the selective criticism. DJ works his butt off every day. Shoot, Hodge works his butt off as well every day as well. Both of those guys. I think we got a few pros," said Sanders at a press conference on Friday.
As one of the best defensive backs in NFL history, very few doubt Sanders' ability to identify and develop talented members of the secondary.
In addition to DJ McKinney, Colorado safety Carter Stoutmire was highlighted by "Coach Prime."
"Carter is going to be in that boat because of his size and speed and athleticism," said Sanders.
Stoutmire is listed at 5-11, 210 pounds on Colorado's roster, and the elite athlete has some experience competing in track and field from his high school days.
However, the Buffs defender with perhaps the highest NFL upside is DJ McKinney, at 6-2, 180 pounds.
"Back to DJ. The kid's long, can run, athletic, competes," said Sanders. "He wants the smoke, like when we play against a team that has a dog on the opposing side, he wants to be that guy that goes in front of him from play to play."
Playing alongside former Buffs star Travis Hunter, McKinney finished the season with three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown against his former team, the Oklahoma State Cowboys. In addition, McKinney totaled 44 solo tackles and forced one fumble.
'Coach Prime' on Buffaloes Cornerback Preston Hodge
In 2025, Colorado cornerback Preston Hodge is expected to play opposite of McKinney. Hodge finished the 2024 season with 33 combined tackles, two interceptions, and seven passes defended after appearing in nine games for the Buffaloes.
Now heading into 2025, Sanders believes that Hodge has taken the next step as a leader in Colorado's defensive backfield:
"Preston is the same way, man. Preston is, shoot. It's a whole new Preston out there right now, from what I've seen. He had a phenomenal year last year, but this year, the way he's preparing, it is crazy. And I'm happy and I'm thankful that he is where he is and who he is right now, because he's a leader in that secondary right now. He's the leader right now the secondary," Sanders continued.