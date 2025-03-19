Deion Sanders On Shedeur's NFL Draft Process: 'Do I Look Stressed?'
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was asked to compare the NFL Draft process from his time as a college athlete to now, as a father to one of the top prospects, quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"Coach Prime" took the opportunity to talk about how blessed he feels to have two sons in the draft. In addition to Shedeur, former Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders is looking to take his talents to the next level.
"We've already won. We came from a private school, and we came from an HBCCU. We've won. (Shedeur's) getting drafted, he's going to go in the first round. Shilo's gonna do his thing. All he needs is the opportunity. We've won, man," coach Sanders said. "We've already won, so we're we're thankful and we're just trying to pave the way for others, so we can't lose it at this point. We're so darn blessed. We're not stressed. You see how I look right now, do I look stressed? Let me take these glasses off so you can zoom in. Do I look stressed? No, I look blessed, okay?"
Spring football is in full swing for the Colorado Buffaloes, and Sanders gave this response while talking to the media on Monday. While the Buffaloes are preparing for the 2025 season, a lot of attention remains around Sanders and his NFL Draft stock.
Despite not participating in any field drills at the NFL Combine, Sanders made headlines because of a report of an assistant coach who viewed the Colorado quarterback as "arrogant." As a result, a number of media members and NFL insiders came to the defense of Sanders, citing his confidense as a positive trait that NFL quarterbacks need.
MORE: Travis Hunter Responds To Travis Kelce's Comments About His NFL Position
MORE: Tennessee Titans Release Chidobe Awuzie: NFL Free Agency Landing Spots
MORE: Travis Hunter's Younger Brother Trayvis Hunter Turning Heads With Cam Newton In High School League
MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Kaidon Salter Said About Julian Lewis, Quarterback Competition
Ultimately, "Coach Prime" is not concerned with any of the narratives surrounding his son's draft stock, and neither is Shedeur himself.
“You think I’m worried about what critics say or what people got to say? You know who my dad is? They hated on him too. So, without people hating, it’s not normal for us," Shedeur said at the combine.
In addition to Shedeur, Shilo Sanders is also looking to make a name for himself in the NFL. After not receiving an invite to the NFL Combine, Shilo will have a chance to perform in front of NFL scouts and personnel at the Big 12 Pro Day as well as Colorado's.
"(Shedeur and Shilo) received a lot more ignorance than I did. You know, I received some, but we didn't have the social media channels and all the different things that's privy today, so you could get a abreast of all that. . . . Shilo's working in his butt off. I can't wait to see him run the 40 (yard dash) and do his drills," Deion Sanders said on Monday.
The NFL Draft will take place from April 24-26 as both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders will wait to hear their names called.