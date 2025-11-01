Why Deion Sanders Should Start Quarterback Julian Lewis For Rest of Colorado's Season
The Colorado Buffaloes are preparing to take on the Arizona Wildcats, with both teams looking to get back on track. Another loss in Big 12 play could push Deion Sanders and his staff to start thinking about what’s next for the program.
That future could include five-star freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. He’s only played in one game so far and is still eligible to redshirt, but Sanders might need to see what he can bring to the offense. Kaidon Salter has started since transferring from Liberty, but the offense hasn’t looked the same since Shedeur Sanders left for the NFL.
It’s not all on Salter, yet the unit hasn’t found any rhythm. Sophomore Ryan Staub has started a few games, but he’s also struggled to move the ball.
Right now, the offense needs a spark—and Lewis could be the answer. The freshman was one of the nation’s top recruits for a reason, and if the Buffaloes keep sliding, it might be time to give him a real shot.
MORE: Deion Sanders Didn’t Hold Back On College Football’s Firing Frenzy
MORE: Defensive Coach Rips Colorado Buffaloes' 'Embarrassing' Loss To Utah
MORE: Is This The Beginning Of The End For Deion Sanders In Colorado?
Why Starting Julian Lewis Makes Sense For Deion Sanders
If the Buffaloes lose on Saturday and fall to 3-6, they’d need to win out against West Virginia, Arizona State, and Kansas State just to make a bowl. That’s a lot to ask, given how this season has gone.
Losing to the Wildcats could basically end the season. At that point, if Colorado isn' t planning to redshirt Lewis, why not give him a shot for the last three games? It just makes sense. Could it hurt his development? Maybe. He is a true freshman and the lights are bright, but the team needs to see what he can do.
Sanders has a lot riding on next season, and getting Lewis real game experience now is essential for his development. Lewis is a five-star recruit for a reason. The program should treat him like one and see what he can do.
He might be the spark the offense needs. Who knows—maybe he helps Colorado stay bowl-eligible and end the year on a high note. Starting Lewis also gives the team tape to work with. The sooner they figure out what he can do, the better off they’ll be heading into the offseason.
Why Deion Sanders Must Also Think Long-Term with Julian Lewis
As exciting as it would be to see Julian Lewis on the field this season, it might not be what’s best for his development. The Buffaloes are a mess offensively right now, and this just isn’t the time to throw a true freshman into the mix.
Since Shedeur Sanders left for the NFL Draft, things have been unstable at quarterback. Deion Sanders has rotated between Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub — even playing multiple quarterbacks in a game at times — and the offense hasn’t found any rhythm. It’s a position room searching for answers.
Lewis will be the starter next season, but he deserves to step into a better situation. He needs reliable weapons and a more cohesive unit around him, and that’s not something Colorado can offer right now.
For his growth, keeping him on the sideline might be the best decision. Playing him too soon could do more harm than good. It risks shaking his confidence and stunting his development before he ever gets a fair shot to succeed. Lewis has the talent to be the program’s next great quarterback, but timing matters.
Letting him sit, learn, and grow this year could be the move that sets him up for long-term success — and helps Colorado finally find its footing next fall.