How Receiver Drelon Miller Can Help Colorado Buffaloes Find Offensive Resurgence
While the Colorado Buffaloes' absent offensive identity has been a hot topic, not much has been said about how they can reach it.
Most competent programs have their go-to guys, crutches for quarterbacks and dynamite sticks of drives. Some let their cerebral, dynamic signal callers do the talking.
The Buffs have had both for the past two seasons in wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but so far in 2025, they have neither. Who has it in them to revive Colorado after a Big 12-opening egg laid against the Houston Cougars?
Drelon Miller Breakout Coming?
The answer may have just six catches. Wide receiver Drelon Miller appeared on track for triumph in his second collegiate season, but has seen little involvement through three games.
Is his lack of production a symptom of the age-old sophomore slump, or is it out of his control? Coach Deion Sanders spoke with Romi Bean of CBS Colorado about the spotty incorporation of Miller and the Buffaloes' other weapons.
"The offense isn't where they want to be at this point in time," Sanders said. "When they get that part of it together, then you will see some of these guys emerge that are tremendous. We have some tremendous receivers, but you just haven't had the opportunity to consistently see them become young superstars right before your eyes."
Sanders' all-encompassing statement signals he's still unsure of who'll step forward as Colorado preps for its final nonconference game against the Wyoming Cowboys.
However, Miller's high expectations, paired with his versatility and experience within offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's scheme, still bode well for his future. His slight frame has occasionally hurt his blocking ability this season, but it hasn't stopped him from lethal playmaking through the air.
Who's Next?
Colorado has proven it has many who can jab, but still no one who can consistently throw haymakers. Its wide receiver corps is still clearly lacking last season's dominant group of Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard.
Sincere Brown had a breakthrough performance against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens but saw just two catches for 15 yards in the loss to Houston.
Omarion Miller led the Buffs in receiving yards against the Cougars and made a spectacular sideline grab against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but he still lacks the reliability of a top target.
Joseph Williams has flashed potential as a deep-ball magnet and has chemistry with all three of Colorado's possible quarterbacks, but can an offense revolve around him? Running backs and tight ends have had an uptick in pass game involvement, but is it enough?
As many questions surround the Buffaloes' offense as a wire-haired astronomer doodling on a chalkboard. And as the season marches toward a point where confused teams become losing teams, Colorado can't make scoring rocket science.
Shurmur holds the keys to making up for the Buffs' lack of superstars. A simple, run-first approach would relieve the quarterback wandering in Shedeur Sanders' shadow, open up splash plays over the top and allow the overachieving talent "Coach Prime" found for his backfield and offensive line to lead the way.