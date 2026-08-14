Early Standouts From Colorado Buffaloes Fall Camp

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has moved the Buffaloes through two weeks of fall camp, and the roster is beginning to produce a clearer group of players who have gained ground before the Sept. 3 opener at Georgia Tech.

The first week in Colorado Springs gave the staff an opportunity to evaluate a reworked roster away from campus. Colorado is now back in Boulder, where the competition for starting jobs and game-day roles will continue through the final stretch of camp.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several players have made enough noise to enter the conversation, but the staff has not made any official depth chart announcements. Conversations coming out of practice have consistently pointed toward these small group of players who have created separation

Makari Vickers

Makari Vickers is one of the early standouts on defense, and the former Oklahoma Sooners defensive back has put himself in position to play a larger role than he did during his first season in Boulder.

The 6-foot-1 Vickers appeared in eight games and started twice for Colorado last season, recording 13 tackles, three pass breakups and a quarterback hurry. His season included missed time due to injuries, following a longer recovery process that began with heart surgery before the 2025 season.

Vickers has taken work at outside cornerback but has also been used in nickel and dime packages, where his ability to cover, tackle and play downhill gives defensive coordinator Chris Marve another option.

Will he start? Vickers has a path to the field, particularly in sub-packages, but the cornerback room remains crowded. Boo Carter and Cree Thomas are among the leading candidates for major roles, while Indiana transfer Jah Jah Boyd and Utah transfer Jason Stokes Jr. have also made plays in camp. Vickers may not open as a traditional outside starter, but he has put himself in the mix for a prominent defensive role.

Zach Atkins

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) runs with the ball as Houston Cougars defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr. (5) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Atkins has been one of the most productive offensive players through the opening stages of camp, giving quarterback Julian Lewis a familiar target in Brennan Marion’s new system.

The 6-foot-4 tight end caught 20 passes for 149 yards last season, when Colorado’s offense used him primarily as an in-line blocker. Marion’s Go-Go offense has asked Atkins to handle a broader range of assignments, including lining up in the core, in the slot and as a receiver split away from the formation.

Tight ends coach Josh Niblett said Atkins posted his best practice of camp earlier this week, including several chunk gains. Atkins has described the position as the “Swiss Army Knife” of the offense because the job includes blocking defensive ends, working against safeties and creating plays as a receiver.

Will he start? Atkins remains the leading candidate to start at tight end. He has experience in Colorado’s program, he has established chemistry with Lewis and he has been active in the passing game throughout camp. Northern Colorado transfer Fisher Clements gives Colorado a strong blocker for two-tight-end formations, while Brady Kopetz, Charlie Williams and Zayne DeSouza provide depth behind them. Atkins appears headed toward a major role, whether Colorado opens in 11 or 12 personnel.

DeAndre Moore Jr.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

DeAndre Moore Jr. has quickly become one of Lewis’ most frequent targets during camp, particularly after the Texas transfer missed spring practice because of injury.

The 6-foot, 192-pound receiver played in 37 games across three seasons at Texas and recorded 77 catches for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was the Longhorns’ second-leading receiver last season with 38 catches for 532 yards and four touchdowns before transferring to Colorado.

Moore has been active since returning to full health. Recent practice clips have shown Lewis connecting with him on intermediate routes, including a slant that Moore turned into a long touchdown after getting through the secondary.

Will he start? Moore has the experience and production to earn a starting role, but Colorado’s receiver room has several players capable of handling significant snaps. Joseph Williams is back after recovering from a leg injury, while transfers Danny Scudero, Kam Perry and Ernest Campbell all arrived with production from their previous programs.

Moore has taken advantage of added reps while Scudero and Perry have been limited, and his connection with Lewis has put him in position to be part of the starting rotation against Georgia Tech.

Julian Lewis to DeAndre Moore Jr. 🎯



No. 3 is heating up.



🎥 @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/UFBx5H5Fs7 — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) August 11, 2026

Honorable mentions

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden (51) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chauncey Gooden has continued to receive work across the offensive line, where Colorado is still sorting through a rotation. His ability to play guard and tackle has kept him involved in a competition that includes several transfer additions.

True freshman tackle Xavier Payne has also received meaningful work during camp. Colorado brought in several experienced linemen through the transfer portal, but Payne has used his first preseason to get repetitions against older defensive linemen and show the staff that he can handle the physical demands of the position.

Linebackers Carson Crawford and Rodney Colton Jr. have been among the younger defenders receiving attention. They entered a room with transfers Gideon Lampron, Tyler Martinez and Liona Lefau, but both freshmen have earned extra work during camp and could have a path to special teams roles early in the season.

Colorado still has time to settle the depth chart before Georgia Tech. The players who have emerged through the first two weeks have created opportunities for themselves, but the final practices of camp will determine which early standouts carry those roles into the opener.

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