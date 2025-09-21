Why Kaidon Salter Is the Buffaloes’ Most Reliable Quarterback Moving Forward
Not only did the Colorado Buffaloes bounce back into the win column on Saturday night against Wyoming, but they might have finally found themselves a quarterback.
Coach Deion Sanders gave Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter another shot against the Cowboys, and he didn’t disappoint. Salter stayed calm in the pocket and made plays both through the air and on the ground when it mattered most.
That also pretty much ends any chance for redshirt sophomore Ryan Staub and five-star freshman Julian Lewis to see the field this season.
Salter put up a 94.4 quarterback rating, threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 86 rushing yards with another score. It was also his first 300-yard passing game since the 2023 season.
“Kaidon played his butt off…he just made it happen,” Sanders said. “The timing was impeccable. That's the guy we wanted to see.”
Colorado finally looked like themselves in a 37-20 win over the Cowboys. The team made plays on both sides of the ball, and for the first time this season, they actually looked confident and in rhythm.
“I’m happy with the results, but I’m not happy with the finish,” Sanders said. “They came in here and played their butts off and they did not give up. I wish we could have a little more killer instinct.”
If Colorado can build on this performance, it could mark a turning point. The story all season has been consistent, and if they can finally maintain it, the Big 12 may be in for some long nights facing a fully confident Buffaloes team.
Kaidon Salter’s Performance Puts Him at the Top of the Depth Chart
The quarterback competition is over. There’s no reason for Ryan Staub or Julian Lewis to see the field again this season, and Sanders should scrap the rotation and roll with Salter full-time.
What he did tonight was different. Sure, it was Wyoming, but for the first time all year the offense looked like it was actually in sync. He’s not Shedeur Sanders, but he showed more than Staub and Lewis combined.
It’s time for Sanders to make it official: Salter’s the guy. On Saturday, he looked more like the quarterback who turned heads at Liberty back in 2023.
If Colorado wants any shot at staying steady and building momentum, the offense has to run through him.
What Kaidon Salter Said After the Win
After being benched and not seeing the field consistently through the first month of the season, it’s safe to assume the struggles have been real. On top of that, he’s been searching to rediscover his 2023 Liberty form—and Saturday’s performance looked awfully close.
When asked about the performance, Salter didn’t hide how much the moment meant.
"It's been rough not playing last week ... it's my last year so I just want to be the best version of myself for the team,” Salter said. “The thing is consistency and I just have to do it again moving forward.”
Now the challenge is proving this wasn’t just a one-night flash. If Salter can string performances like this together, Colorado may have finally found the stability at quarterback it’s been looking for all season.
What’s Next For Ryan Staub And Julian Lewis?
This is the biggest question Sanders has to figure out in the coming weeks. Staub looks like the clear choice to back up Salter, but what about Lewis?
If Lewis isn’t going to see the field this year, the best move is probably to redshirt him. With Salter in his last season, Lewis is set up to take over next year, and giving him time to grow makes sense after he looked a little shaky in his limited snaps against Delaware.
The plan is pretty straightforward—let Salter handle things now, and let Lewis develop behind the scenes so he’s ready to step in down the road. That way Colorado stays steady in the present while building toward the future.