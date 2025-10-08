How Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Can Capitalize on Iowa State's 'Blemishes'
BOULDER — If there's one thing to be optimistic about when looking at the Colorado Buffaloes' remaining games, every opponent is beatable in the wide-open Big 12 Conference.
The No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones are certainly daunting at 5-1, but Colorado coach Deion Sanders believes the Buffs' Week 7 opponent is also vulnerable in certain areas. In Week 6, the Cincinnati Bearcats took advantage of the Cyclones' weak spots, and CU must do the same on Saturday.
"We don't want to just hang in, we want to win," Sanders said Tuesday. "(We're) close, not far away. No. Like, really close. Like we can darn near touch it, not with binoculars. We can darn near see it."
Deion Sanders Aiming To Exploit Iowa State's "Blemishes"
Sanders shared some encouraging words about Colorado's mindset against Iowa State during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.
"They're good, man," Sanders said of Iowa State. "They've been good for a long time. They are consistent. There are some blemishes that we can take advantage of, and I am pretty sure they are seeing the same thing. But I feel like it is going to be a good contest. What we are working on right now, we have been getting out to strong starts and relinquishing those leads. That is not going to happen, prayerfully, this week."
Led by three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year Matt Campbell, the Cyclones will come to Boulder frustrated after falling to Cincinnati, 38-31, last weekend. Iowa State fell behind 17-0 early and, despite a spirited comeback attempt, fell short in the final quarter. However, the Cyclones have proven strong in close games, with three of their five wins coming by one score.
Analyzing Iowa State's Vulnerabilities
Among fellow Big 12 teams, the Cyclones are fairly average in most major team stats, including yards per game (399.3, 11th) and yards allowed per game (337,0, 8th). Quarterback Rocco Becht is the Big 12's fourth-leading passer (1,417 yards), running back Carson Hansen is 13th in rushing yards per game (58.0), and wide receiver Brett Eskildsen is 20th in receiving yards per game (53.5).
Iowa State is notably without top cornerbacks Jontez Williams and Jeremiah Cooper for the remainder of the season, setting up a key advantage for the Buffs' passing game. Against Cincinnati last week, the Cyclones' secondary allowed passing gains of 82, 36, 26 and 21 yards.
Also on the defensive end, Iowa State (and Colorado) has totaled only eight sacks on the season and two forced fumbles. Colorado's already thriving offensive line has another favorable matchup here.
Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will likely look to capitalize on Iowa State's weakened secondary, although that will require some cooperation from quarterback Kaidon Salter. Expect running back Dallan Hayden to see increased usage as well.
Kickoff between the Buffs and Cyclones is set for 1:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.