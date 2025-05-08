Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Travis Hunter A Two-Way NFL Player? 'Crazy Endurance'
Former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/ wide receiver Travis Hunter was selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars liked Hunter so much they traded up from their No. 5 overall pick, packaging a handful of additional draft picks including a first-round pick in 2026 in a trade to the Cleveland Browns for the No. 2 pick.
College Football Coaches Rave About Travis Hunter
Adam Rittenberg of ESPN detailed what the reactions from college football coaches were about Hunter. The Jaguars aren’t the only ones that are in awe about Hunter’s game.
“Travis is like the rubber-band man,” said an assistant coach familiar with Hunter. “He understands football, knows routes off splits, ball skills are out of this world. His ball skills are the best I’ve ever seen. His endurance is what’s really crazy.”
Hunter made waves across the college football world the past two seasons at Colorado for being dominant on the defensive and offensive side of the ball. A question surrounding Hunter at the next level is if he will be able to continue playing both cornerback and wide receiver.
“There will be a fight to see who gets to use him,” a Big 12 coach said about Jaguars coaches battling for Hunter to get snaps at their position group.
Hunter has been open about wanting to play both sides of the football at the NFL level. He was asked about if he wasn’t able to going to forward. Hunter went to such lengths saying he would quit football all together if he isn’t allowed to play offense and defense.
“It’s never playing football again,” Hunter said to CBS Sports in April. “I’ve been doing it my whole life, and I love being on the football field. I feel like I could dominate on each side of the ball, so I really enjoy doing it.”
He’s not wrong in what he said, but the NFL is on another level when it comes to the physicality and the wear-and-tear. It will be interesting to see how Hunter adjusts to playing in the big leagues.
Travis Hunter's Two-Way Skillset On Display At Colorado
Travis Hunter became the second player in Colorado Buffaloes program history to win the Heisman Trophy this past season, joining 1994 Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam. Additionally in 2024, Hunter won the Chuck Bednarik Award for being the best defensive player in college football and the Fred Biletnikoff Award for being the nation’s best wide receiver.
During this historic season, Hunter had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards, and 15 receiving touchdowns for the Buffaloes offense. On defense, Hunter led the Colorado secondary and had 36 total tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended, one forced fumble, and one tackle for loss.