Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Travis Hunter A Two-Way NFL Player? 'Crazy Endurance'

Former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter was selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hunter will try to become a rare two-way superstar at the NFL level.

Cory Pappas

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, left, answers questions as General Manager James Gladstone, right, sits next to him during a press conference Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, left, answers questions as General Manager James Gladstone, right, sits next to him during a press conference Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/ wide receiver Travis Hunter was selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars liked Hunter so much they traded up from their No. 5 overall pick, packaging a handful of additional draft picks including a first-round pick in 2026 in a trade to the Cleveland Browns for the No. 2 pick. 

College Football Coaches Rave About Travis Hunter

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona S
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN detailed what the reactions from college football coaches were about Hunter. The Jaguars aren’t the only ones that are in awe about Hunter’s game.

“Travis is like the rubber-band man,” said an assistant coach familiar with Hunter. “He understands football, knows routes off splits, ball skills are out of this world. His ball skills are the best I’ve ever seen. His endurance is what’s really crazy.”

Hunter made waves across the college football world the past two seasons at Colorado for being dominant on the defensive and offensive side of the ball. A question surrounding Hunter at the next level is if he will be able to continue playing both cornerback and wide receiver. 

“There will be a fight to see who gets to use him,” a Big 12 coach said about Jaguars coaches battling for Hunter to get snaps at their position group. 

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, right, poses w
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, right, poses with Tony Boselli, Executive Vice President of Football Operations, left, with his jersey during a press conference Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter has been open about wanting to play both sides of the football at the NFL level. He was asked about if he wasn’t able to going to forward. Hunter went to such lengths saying he would quit football all together if he isn’t allowed to play offense and defense. 

“It’s never playing football again,” Hunter said to CBS Sports in April. “I’ve been doing it my whole life, and I love being on the football field. I feel like I could dominate on each side of the ball, so I really enjoy doing it.”

He’s not wrong in what he said, but the NFL is on another level when it comes to the physicality and the wear-and-tear. It will be interesting to see how Hunter adjusts to playing in the big leagues. 

Travis Hunter's Two-Way Skillset On Display At Colorado

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen, left, talks with the team’s first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and
Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen, left, talks with the team’s first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, right, Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. during a press conference. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Hunter became the second player in Colorado Buffaloes program history to win the Heisman Trophy this past season, joining 1994 Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam. Additionally in 2024, Hunter won the Chuck Bednarik Award for being the best defensive player in college football and the Fred Biletnikoff Award for being the nation’s best wide receiver.

During this historic season, Hunter had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards, and 15 receiving touchdowns for the Buffaloes offense. On defense, Hunter led the Colorado secondary and had 36 total tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended, one forced fumble, and one tackle for loss. 

