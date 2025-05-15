Cleveland Browns Win Total, Super Bowl Odds: NFL Schedule Release
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. The Browns had their full 2025-2026 schedule released on Wednesday evening. Take a look!
Cleveland Browns 2025-2026 Season Schedule Released
Week 1: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sep. 7
Week 2: at Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sep. 14
Week 3: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sep. 21
Week 4: at Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sep. 28
Week 5: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 5
Week 6: at Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 12
Week 7: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 19
Week 8: at New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 26
Week 9: BYE WEEK
Week 10: at New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 9
Week 11: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 16
Week 12: at Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 23
Week 13: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 30
Week 14: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 7
Week 15: at Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 14
Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 21
Week 17: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 28
Week 18: at Cincinnati Bengals, Date TBD
Cleveland Browns Win Total For 2025-2026
The Cleveland Browns have a win total of 5.5 this season according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cleveland is coming off of a disastrous 2024-2025 campaign where they went 3-14. Then Browns decided to bring back back former two-time coach of the year Kevin Stefanski for his sixth season. There are major questions once again at the quarterback position in Cleveland. The Browns are paying Deshaun Watson a massive contract, but Watson tore his achilles last season and it is questionable for when he will play again.
In free agency, the Browns signed Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, but neither of these two are likely too be a long term answer. Then there are the two rookies, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. It will be a competitive battle for who wins the starting job.
Browns Division, Super Bowl Betting Odds
The Cleveland Browns have the second worst odds to win the Super Bowl this season on FanDuel Sportsbook. The Browns have odds of +39000, only ahead of the New Orleans Saints, who have odds of +40000. The Super Bowl favorites are the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles with odds of +650.
The Browns have by far the worst odds to win their division, the AFC North, at +3100. The Baltimore Ravens are the favorites at -140, Cincinnati Bengals second at +210, and Pittsburgh Steelers third at +550. The Ravens have won the division the past two seasons.
The division has looked the exact same each of the past two seasons with the Ravens in first, Steelers in second, Bengals in third, and Browns in fourth.