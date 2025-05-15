Buffs Beat

Cleveland Browns Win Total, Super Bowl Odds: NFL Schedule Release

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is ready to get his rookie season underway with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns had their 2025-2026 schedule released on Wednesday.

Cory Pappas

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. The Browns had their full 2025-2026 schedule released on Wednesday evening. Take a look!

Cleveland Browns 2025-2026 Season Schedule Released 

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski watches quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) participate in drills during day two of NFL r
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski watches quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) participate in drills during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 1: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sep. 7

Week 2: at Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sep. 14

Week 3: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sep. 21

Week 4: at Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sep. 28

Week 5: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 5

Week 6: at Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 12

Week 7: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 19

Week 8: at New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 26

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: at New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 9

Week 11: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 16

Week 12: at Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 23

Week 13: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 30

Week 14: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 7

Week 15: at Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 14

Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 21

Week 17: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 28

Week 18: at Cincinnati Bengals, Date TBD

Cleveland Browns Win Total For 2025-2026 

The Cleveland Browns have a win total of 5.5 this season according to FanDuel Sportsbook. 

Cleveland is coming off of a disastrous 2024-2025 campaign where they went 3-14. Then Browns decided to bring back back former two-time coach of the year Kevin Stefanski for his sixth season. There are major questions once again at the quarterback position in Cleveland. The Browns are paying Deshaun Watson a massive contract, but Watson tore his achilles last season and it is questionable for when he will play again.

In free agency, the Browns signed Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, but neither of these two are likely too be a long term answer. Then there are the two rookies, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. It will be a competitive battle for who wins the starting job

MORE: Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel Quarterback Competition Dividing Cleveland Browns Fans?

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Julian Lewis Reacts To 5-Star Recruit Cederian Morgan's Visit

MORE: Travis Kelce Addresses 'Swag Champ' Shedeur Sanders: Cleveland Browns Quarterback

Browns Division, Super Bowl Betting Odds

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) runs the ball as Cleveland Browns li
Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) runs the ball as Cleveland Browns linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) defends during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns have the second worst odds to win the Super Bowl this season on FanDuel Sportsbook. The Browns have odds of +39000, only ahead of the New Orleans Saints, who have odds of +40000. The Super Bowl favorites are the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles with odds of +650. 

The Browns have by far the worst odds to win their division, the AFC North, at +3100. The Baltimore Ravens are the favorites at -140, Cincinnati Bengals second at +210, and Pittsburgh Steelers third at +550. The Ravens have won the division the past two seasons. 

The division has looked the exact same each of the past two seasons with the Ravens in first, Steelers in second, Bengals in third, and Browns in fourth.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football