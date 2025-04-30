Two NFL Teams Invite Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Tackle Shane Cokes To Mini Camp
Although he would've liked to hear his name called during the NFL Draft this past weekend, former Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Shane Cokes is getting another chance to prove himself worthy of a professional opportunity.
As announced on Tuesday, Cokes has accepted rookie mini-camp invites from the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. The latter invite comes as no surprise as Broncos coach Sean Payton, general manager George Paton and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph watched Cokes perform at CU's pro day earlier this month. There, Cokes produced 29 bench reps and a 30-inch vertical.
The Seahawks will hold their rookie mini-camp this upcoming weekend while the Broncos will roll during the second weekend of May, according to ProStar Sports agent Paul Sheehy. If Cokes performs well, he could earn himself an undrafted free-agent contract offer.
During his two seasons in Boulder, Cokes made his greatest impact as a defensive leader for coach Deion Sanders' Colorado squad. The former Dartmouth transfer wore an "L" patch on his jersey, signifying him as a leader.
Last season, Cokes started in all 10 of the games he played and recorded 19 total tackles, three TFLs, one sack and a forced fumble. In 2023, he finished with 29 total tackles and one pass breakup.
Cokes said he considered declaring for the NFL Draft following his 2023 season but ultimately decided to play his final year of college eligibility.
"I thought about it for a long time, a long while," Cokes said in August, per BuffStampede. "But the way the season ended, I just knew I could be better. I knew I could be better and help this team out and go to the places we want to go. Big 12 championship, playoff berth, that's all on my head, that's all on my mind right now. That's what I want to do, that's where I want to go. That's why I came here. I wanted to come and change things, so that's what I'm gonna do."
MORE: Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Send Eight Players (And Counting) To NFL
MORE:Why New Orleans Saints Drafted Tyler Shough Over Shedeur Sanders
MORE: New York Giants Pass On Shedeur Sanders Due To Private Workout Preparation
A few other former Buffs have also received rookie mini-camp invites, including offensive lineman Justin Mayers (Broncos), linebacker LaVonta Bentley (Cincinnati Bengals), safety Herman Smith III and (Las Vegas Raiders). Plus, tight end Michael Harrison and quarterback Blake Stenstrom, who both began their college careers at Colorado before transferring out, received an invite from the Broncos.
In the NFL Draft, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter went No. 2 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round while wide receivers LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. went to the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers, respectively, in the sixth round.
The Jaguars later signed safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and defensive end BJ Green II to undrafted deals, and the Tampa Buccaneers did the same with wide receiver Will Sheppard and safety Shilo Sanders.