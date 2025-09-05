Three Bold Predictions For Colorado Buffaloes' Week 2 Matchup With Delaware Blue Hens
Looking for their first win of the 2025 season, the Colorado Buffaloes are set to host the Delaware Blue Hens at Folsom Field this weekend.
Delaware is 1-0 after beating Delaware State last week while Colorado stands 0-1 after coming up short against Georgia Tech, marking coach Deion Sanders' first loss in a season opener. For the Buffs to truly win Saturday's Week 2 battle, however, "Coach Prime" will need to see Colorado dominate a Delaware team navigating its first year at the FBS level.
Below are three predictions for Saturday's matchup between the Buffs and Blue Hens:
First 100-Yard Rusher Of Coach Prime Era
If Colorado can't get its ground game going against Delaware, something is seriously wrong. The Blue Hens allowed Delaware State to rush for an even 200 yards last week and will be even more challenged to slow the Buffs' running back trio of Micah Welch, DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price.
I predict Welch, who hit 64 against Georgia Tech, will become the first Buff to reach 100 rushing yards in a game since "Coach Prime" was hired. Shockingly, Colorado hasn't had a 100-yard rusher since Alex Fontenot hit 108 yards against the USC Trojans in 2022.
"Tremendous passion, tremendous physicality, tremendous toughness, and a guy not pouting when we took him out," Sanders said of Welch. "You look for who's standing up, who's sitting down, who's for the team, and that kid has made some unbelievable strides. Hats off to (running backs coach) Marshall (Faulk), because he knows how to deal with each one of his backs individually as well as collectively."
Julian Lewis Throws First Touchdown Pass
True freshman Julian Lewis will most likely make his Colorado debut sometime in the second half, preferably with the Buffs up multiple scores. Although they may be running the ball more late in the game, I predict that one of Lewis' confidence-building throws will result in a touchdown.
"I love that kid, I really do," Sanders said of Lewis. "I want him to be extremely successful."
High Sack Game
Unlike last week, Colorado's pass rushers should receive plenty of opportunities to get after Delaware quarterback Nick Minicucci, assuming the Blue Hens will be playing from behind. Arden Walker, Quency Wiggins, Keaten Wade and Samuel Okunlola are all candidates to record at least one sack on Saturday.
A four-sack game could be within reach for Colorado's talented group of pass rushers.
Colorado vs. Delaware Final Score Prediction
If Colorado can find success on the ground and limit mistakes on both ends, this should be a multi-score win for the more talented Buffs. Give me Colorado 35, Delaware 14.