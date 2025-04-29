Shedeur Sanders' Betting Odds To Start For Cleveland Browns In Week 1
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected No. 144 overall in the 5th round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Sanders was once projected to be an early first round selection, but had to wait until day three to hear his name called. He will now join a quarterback room with fellow Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and Deshaun Watson.
DraftKings Sportsbook currently has betting odds of which quarterback will take the first snap for the Browns in Week One of the 2025 season.
Kenny Pickett Projected To Be Browns Week One Starter
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kenny Pickett has the best odds to be the starting quarterback in Week One for the Cleveland Browns. Pickett has odds of +100. Joe Flacco is second with odds of +250. Then, there is Shedeur with odds of +300. Behind him is Dillon Gabriel at +750, and Deshaun Watson at +2000.
Kenny Pickett was a first round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, but things never panned out there for him. Pickett was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2023 season. He was then the backup to Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts in their Super Bowl winning season in 2024.
Joe Flacco has bounced around the NFL after his 10-year run with the Ravens came to an end in 2018. Flacco has six different stints including one with the Browns in 2023. The 40-year old Flacco (38 in 2023) helped lead the Browns to the 2023 NFL Playoffs after he stepped in to start. He started a handful of games for the Colts last season and the Browns hope he can rekindle his 2023 magic if he starts in 2025.
Dillon Gabriel surprisingly was selected ahead of Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft with the 94th pick in the third round. Gabriel is an experienced college quarterback who played for six seasons with three different schools. He finished third is Heisman trophy voting as an Oregon Ducks last season.
The there is Deshaun Watson. The Browns planned on having Watson be their quarterback of the future when they sign him to a five-year, $230 million contract in 2022. The combination of poor play and now a torn achilles Watson suffered last season now has his NFL career in jeopardy.
An Opportunity For Shedeur Sanders
There were a lot of different situations Shedeur Sanders could have been drafted into and this one with the Browns has opportunity for him to play right away. Cleveland went 3-14 in 2024 and doesn’t have a quarterback set in stone.
Will Sanders be able to rise to the occasion in training camp and preseason to win the starting job?
