Why Colorado vs. Houston is a Must-See Big 12 Matchup on Friday Night

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a strong bounce-back win, handling Delaware 31-7 on Saturday. It was the type of performance they needed after an uneven start, but now the pressure ramps up with Big 12 play officially here.
This year’s Big 12 might be as tough as it’s ever been. Kansas State has stumbled early, but Utah looks steady, and Texas Tech is already building the case as a favorite.
There’s no easy path through the schedule.
Colorado went 9-4 last fall and outperformed expectations, but this season looks different without former quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter. On top of that, coach Deion Sanders may be staring down a quarterback controversy between Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub.
On Tuesday, reports of Colorado starting Staub over Salter broke. Will Staub play the whole game, however?
On3's Pete Nakos released his top-10 games to watch in Week 3 — and Colorado vs. Houston cracked the list at No. 10.
All eyes will be on the Buffaloes under the lights, where they’ll try to settle questions and make a statement on the road.
Why Colorado vs. Houston is a Must-Watch Game
Nakos listed Colorado-Houston among his top 10 games to watch, citing the Buffaloes’ unsettled quarterback situation as the main storyline.
“Colorado could roll out a new starting quarterback in Week 3 at Houston,” Nakos wrote. “The Buffaloes gave third-stringer Ryan Staub playing time against Delaware over the weekend, and he responded by completing 7 of 10 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.”
That game just shook up the quarterback race and makes Friday night’s matchup even more interesting. With questions swirling around Colorado and Houston aiming to stay unbeaten, Nakos sees this one as a matchup that could shape the trajectory for both teams as September rolls on.
Who Will Deion Sanders Turn to at Quarterback Against Houston?
Sanders hinted on Saturday that he’s already made up his mind — he’s just not ready to share it.
“I got a plan,” Sanders said. “Like I had a plan coming into this game, I have a plan. I don’t know if I’m going to disclose it until we get to our destination, but I saw what everybody else saw today.”
Kaidon Salter was the favorite to start in the offseason, but Staub’s performance against the Blue Hens can’t be ignored. Salter played well, but Staub was the one who really moved the offense down the field.
Should Ryan Staub Be Colorado’s Starting Quarterback?
It’s also possible that both Staub and Salter see reps against Houston, while five-star Julian Lewis remains out of the mix. He saw limited action against Delaware and looked overwhelmed at times.
This week, Salter and Staub are the only realistic options. Experience will be key against a Houston team led by respected coach Willie Fritz.
Salter brings his Liberty experience, while Staub spent two seasons learning behind Shedeur Sanders.
No matter who takes the first snap, Colorado’s quarterback decision will be one of the storylines to watch early in the season — and it could play a big role in how the Buffaloes handle the challenges of Big 12 play.
How Much Does This Quarterback Decision Mean for Deion Sanders?
With Shedeur Sanders no longer running the show, "Coach Prime" has to find the right guy to keep Colorado’s offense clicking. Sanders has built the program on belief and momentum, and whoever he trusts at quarterback will need to embody both.
The decision isn’t just about Friday night — it could shape the entire season for a team trying to hang tough in a loaded Big 12. If the Buffaloes want to be taken seriously as contenders, locking down the quarterback spot is where it starts.