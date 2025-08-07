Stephen A. Smith Defends Shedeur Sanders, Questions Cleveland Browns Owner
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be starting in the Browns preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8. On ESPN First Take, Stephen A. Smith claimed that the former Colorado Buffaloes star is “being set up to fail.”
Shedeur Sanders will get his first preseason in the NFL underway as the Browns starting quarterback against the Carolina Panthers. The Browns have a very crowded quarterback room with Sanders, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, and Tyler Huntley. The Browns announced that both Gabriel and Pickett will be out against the Panthers with injuries, leaving the door open for Shedeur.
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith gave his thoughts on Sanders getting the starting nod.
“I think he (Shedeur Sanders) is being set up to fail,” Smith said. “There’s been 11 practices if I remember correctly. He’s been playing against the third unit. He’s fourth on the depth chart and then suddenly you throw him into the starting lineup and he hasn’t had any reps with the first team at all.”
Stephen A. went on to say that he thinks the person behind Sanders being set up to fail could be the Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. He was very critical of Haslam and also cited his decision to pay Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed five-year contract, that has been a complete disaster.
“So you just going to throw him to the wolves like that? If he had first team snaps in practice, I don’t say that,” Smith said. “I’m not accusing the coaches of doing this. I’m not accusing the GM of doing this. But that owner, Mr. Haslam, that’s a different animal right there.”
Smith’s point was that Sanders doesn’t have the familiarity with the first unit and now he is supposed to figure it out on the fly in a game with limited time to prepare. Every play in this game from Sanders will dissected and it could end up determining if he makes the Browns 53-man roster for Week One.
Shedeur Sanders Gets Start vs. Carolina Panthers
The Cleveland Browns preseason opener at the Carolina Panthers is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network.
This will be the first time Shedeur Sanders will play in a professional football game. Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns and is now currently fighting to make his first roster spot in the NFL. It won't be an easy task.
If Sanders can perform well against the Panthers, his chances to make the team dramatically increase. It may just be preseason, but for some it can determine whether they make the team or not.