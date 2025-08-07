How Shedeur Sanders Preseason Could Shake Up Cleveland Browns’ Quarterback Competition
The Cleveland Browns will face the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8, and it will be a big moment for rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback will be starting, and his performance could shake up the depth chart.
In addition to Sanders, the Browns' quarterback room features veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Cleveland also signed veteran quarterback Tyler Huntley due to the injuries, potentially adding to the pressure of the competition. In the first unofficial depth chart, Sanders was listed as the No. 4 quarterback, but he has the opportunity to work his way up.
Sanders Needs A Great Preseason Start
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Sanders will be starting in the first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. CBS Sports' reporter Emory Hunt explained how Sanders' performance can change the coaching staff's perspective of the quarterback competition.
“We’ve seen Shedeur Sanders outperform Dillon Gabriel in practice, and all that has done is earn him more third and fourth team reps. So he can play well in this ball game and the Browns could still be the Browns and not do what’s right by him or right by the team," Hunt said on CBS Sports.
“He has to have the greatest preseason game in preseason football history to kinda change the perception of these Browns coaches,” Hunt continued.
Sanders had a strong showing during training camp as one of the most accurate passers. Even with his performances, he had limited reps with the first and second teams. The former Colorado quarterback must perform not just well, but have a standout game to begin changing the perspective of the coaches.
Importance Of Team Rallying Behind Sanders
Hunt argued that having a strong performance alone may not be what changes the perspective of the coaching staff, but it could rally the team behind Sanders. If Sanders gains the support of his teammates, they could help change the perspective of Stefanski and the Browns’ staff.
“If he goes out there and plays well, and we’ve seen him play well in practice, it won’t be long until the team starts saying ‘hey, this is the guy that needs to be out there',” Hunt continued.
The Seattle Seahawks signed former Green Bay Packers free agent quarterback Matt Flynn to a $19.5 million deal with $10 million guaranteed. Before NFL veteran quarterback Russell Wilson won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks, he was a third-round pick who was doubted.
Hunt believes Sanders has the chance to do what Wilson did, which will lead to the rookie moving up the depth chart.
“Russell Wilson, a third-round pick, short guy out of Wisconsin, comes in there balls out and makes it undeniable in the preseason game to where the team is like ‘Yo, this is the guy. I don’t care we paid this guy this money. He needs to start,'” Hunt continued.
“So this is why this opportunity for Shedeur, albeit under weird situations in how it came about, it's important for him to go out there and make sure he balls out,” Hunt continued.
Having the support of teammates is one of the most important aspects of becoming this eventual starter. If Sanders can come out and demonstrate his accuracy while showing development in his decision-making, the former Buffaloes player can put pressure on the staff to shift their views of the rookie.
The Browns will face the Panthers on Aug. 8, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. The three preseason games will be a crucial time in the quarterback competition, but Sanders will have the chance to work his way up the depth chart.
Sanders' first preseason start in the NFL will be televised by the NFL Network on Friday at 5 p.m. MT. The game will be held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.