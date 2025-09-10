Buffs Beat

Why Shedeur Sanders’ Jersey Sales Put Him in Rare NFL Company

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders may be low on the depth chart, but in an updated top NFL jersey sales, he is among elite company. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was a high-profile player coming out of college, which could indicate his future in the NFL.

Bri Amaranthus

Colorado Buffaloes Cleveland Browns Shedeur Sanders Joe Flacco Josh Allen Saquon Barkley Jalen Hurts Jayden Daniels Boulder
Colorado Buffaloes Cleveland Browns Shedeur Sanders Joe Flacco Josh Allen Saquon Barkley Jalen Hurts Jayden Daniels Boulder / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders is the No. 3 quarterback on the team's depth chart. The Browns selected the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and all eyes were on when he would take his first snap with the Browns.

Despite being the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart, Sanders remains a highly talked-about player who is still heavily supported by Colorado and Cleveland fans. In an updated list of the top-selling NFL jerseys to start the season, the support Sanders has is evident.

Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) enters the field before the game between the Browns a
Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) enters the field before the game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Top-Selling NFL Jerseys

  1. Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles
  2. Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
  3. Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders
  4. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
  5. Shedeur Sanders- Cleveland Browns

When looking at the top five, Sanders is joined by elite company, despite not playing in a regular-season game. Among the top five are two reigning Super Bowl champions, as well as the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year and the MVP.

What Sanders Being In Elite Company Means

Although Sanders is No. 3 on the Browns’ depth chart, he still has the support of Colorado fans, and many are calling for his shot in the league. Sanders entered the draft process as a projected first-round pick. Despite the fall in the draft and on the roster, there is still a belief he should be playing this season.

Being among players coming off a stellar season without playing a regular-season snap shows that he is a high-profile player. While he may not see the field for a while, the support from him could help boost his NFL career as he continues to get better.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field.
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders’ NFL Potential

Sanders' preseason performance was up and down with the Browns. In his first start, he led the offense down the field for big drives, showing why he deserves a spot on the Browns’ roster. In the team’s third preseason game, after missing the second with an injury, Sanders took several sacks, which was his biggest issue with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Despite being low on the Browns’ depth charts, Colorado fans could still see Sanders take off in his NFL career. It is not unheard of for quarterbacks to have to sit before their time comes. Quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes and Jordan Love sat before starting and have established themselves as the team’s franchise players. 

Sitting behind Joe Flacco, a quarterback who has won Super Bowl MVP, could be beneficial to Sanders. Only time will tell, but when given the chance, Sanders could be one of the quarterbacks to have a successful career after sitting behind a veteran.

MORE: 3 Big Fixes for Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes Ahead of Big 12 Play

MORE: Colorado's Ryan Staub Named Starting Quarterback: Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter Impact

MORE: Deion Sanders To Break Silence on Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Competition

MORE: Houston Cougars' Willie Fritz Reveals Surprising Preparation For Colorado Buffaloes

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Back Makes Triumphant Return After Heart Surgery

Sanders’ Colorado Legacy Show Bright Future

Sanders joined the Colorado Buffaloes ahead of the 2023 season, after the program had been coming off a one-win year. Sanders helped bring life to the program, and in two years with the team, the Colorado Buffaloes had a winning record.

Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In 2024, Sanders completed 353 passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He threw just 10 interceptions and finished with a 74.0 completion percentage. The issue was that he also took 42 sacks in 2024.

From 2023 to 2024, Sanders improved, and the team was more successful. If Sanders can take a step forward and work on avoiding the sacks, the former Colorado star could find himself as a starting NFL quarterback. 

In addition to helping Colorado become a winning team, Sanders helped bring attention to the school. Games were being televised in prime time slots, and more fans were attending games. This brought revenue to Boulder, which will only help Colorado's football program continue to improve.

Teams could take a chance on Sanders not only from an on-field standpoint, but also from the profit he could bring. With not playing and still being in the top five most sold jerseys, if he were to start for a team, that number would only rise.

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football