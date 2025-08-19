Shilo Sanders' Roster Spot On Tampa Bay Buccaneers In Question
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders shined in his NFL preseason debut and then didn't have his best showing in preseason game two. Will Sanders make the 53-man roster?
The former Colorado Buffaloes standout Sanders has another chance to impress in a third and final preseason game, when Tampa Bay hosts the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 23.
The middle son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders must capitalize on the Bucs' last preseason game. Colorado fans will be eager to see if Shilo can finish the preseason as strong as he started it. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have a couple injuries to the safety position that might open a path for Sanders to make an impact.
Shilo Sanders' Mixed Preseason Performances
Sanders' second preseason game did not go as well as his first. The safety finished with two tackles but also missed two tackles. The Bucs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 17-14, but Sanders' performance did not stand out.
In his first preseason game, Sanders definitely "won" as the Bucs beat the Tennessee Titans, 29-7.
Sanders started the second half for Tampa Bay, finishing with one solo tackle and and exciting quarterback hit that went viral on social media. Shilo made an impact right away - his quarterback hit came during his first series and was Tampa Bay’s first quarterback hit of the game.
"Shilo played tough," Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said after the preseason game. "I thought he went in and did a heck of a job. He had some good tackles inside. He had a pressure on the quarterback as well. He did some good coverage things. So he did a good job when he was in there."
Tampa Bay's Injured Secondary
The Buccaneers secondary is thin to enter the regular season, after suffering a few key injuries at the position.
Antoine Winfield Jr., who missed eight games due to injury in 2024, is dealing with hamstring tightness. Fellow rookie defensive back J.J. Roberts is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in joint practice against the Steelers. Also, defensive back Christian Izien suffered an oblique injury during the second preseason game.
Sanders will likely see a lot of playing time in the third preseason game as Tampa Bay continues to evaluate its depth at the position.
Will Shilo Sanders Make The 53-Man Roster?
The deadline for NFL teams to reduce their rosters to 53 players is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 27.
On Tampa Bay's depth chart, Shilo is listed as the 5th or 6th safety - indicating he may be moved to the practice squad. However, with the recent injuries, Shilo may have a chance to rise up the depth chart as he competes with other safeties like Kaevon Merriweather and Rashad Wisdom.
The Buccaneers also signed former Tennessee Volunteers safety Will Brooks to bolster the position for their final preseason game.
A fan-favorite for Colorado fans (and now Tampa Bay)... Shilo shined in his final season in Boulder, with 67 total tackles, 44 unassisted tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one sack, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown.
Before preseason games began, Bowles addressed the chances of Shilo making the roster.
"He's coming along," Bowles said. "He's getting the scheme down, he's made plays like everybody else back there. There's a few tests that come up during the preseason, Tuesday night was one. The other three preseason games and practices will be the others. He's got a good chance to make it."