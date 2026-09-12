Announcers, TV, Preview for Duke's Week 2 Contest With Illinois

The Duke Blue Devils will meet the Illinois Fighting Illini in their second game of the season for the second straight year.

Around this time last season, the narrative was similar for Duke. It had a chance to make an early statement in the ACC against a Big Ten foe, but ended up falling at home 45-19. This time around, the Blue Devils hit the road with a chance to avenge that defeat.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke certainly showed improvement at several positions on the field in its Week 1 victory over Tulane, but other aspects need to take a step forward for it to pick up a big win on the road.

The Blue Devils follow this game with a few straight favorable outings, meaning picking off Illinois early could mean a hot start to the year for Manny Diaz's club. Here's a full preview before the Blue Devils meet the Fighting Illini.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) hands the ball off to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) during the second quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How To Watch Duke vs. Illinois

Date: September 12

Time: 3:30 pm ET

TV: FS1

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave cornerback Shaun Nicholas (0) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (3) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Location: Gies Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Announcers: Jack Kizer and Mark Helfrich

Series History: Duke is 1-2 against Illinois.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Dylan Flowers (0) looks for a route after a hand off from Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) during the first quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke vs. Illinois Preview

The Blue Devils were without two notable players last week, wide receiver Javen Nicholas and cornerback Kimari Robinson.

Nicholas, a Charlotte transfer, was ruled out shortly before kickoff for undisclosed reasons. He is expected to be a key part of the receiving corps this season, so Diaz and Co. will hopefully get him back sooner rather than later.

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Zyeir Gamble (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson should be a rotation cornerback, but transfers Dylan Flowers (Western Kentucky) and Kyon Loud (Montana) looked great against Tulane in Week 1.

It's no secret that Duke has to get more out of the passing game this week. In the win over the Green Wave, running back Nate Sheppard accounted for both of the Blue Devils' touchdowns and just under 65% of the team's total offensive yards. San Jose State transfer Walker Eget has to show improvement to keep his job safe as the Blue Devils' starting quarterback.

Sep 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) scores a touchdown during the second half against the UAB Blazers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

East Carolina transfer Katin Houser is Illinois' starting quarterback, replacing Luke Altmyer. Houser tallied 182 passing yards and three touchdowns in the Fighting Illini's 42-23 win over UAB in Week 1.

Duke was trampled at home in Week 2 against Illinois last season, and now has a chance to get it back on its home turf. This is a big opportunity for Diaz and Co. to make some early noise in the ACC.