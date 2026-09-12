Announcers, TV, Preview for Duke's Week 2 Contest With Illinois
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The Duke Blue Devils will meet the Illinois Fighting Illini in their second game of the season for the second straight year.
Around this time last season, the narrative was similar for Duke. It had a chance to make an early statement in the ACC against a Big Ten foe, but ended up falling at home 45-19. This time around, the Blue Devils hit the road with a chance to avenge that defeat.
Duke certainly showed improvement at several positions on the field in its Week 1 victory over Tulane, but other aspects need to take a step forward for it to pick up a big win on the road.
The Blue Devils follow this game with a few straight favorable outings, meaning picking off Illinois early could mean a hot start to the year for Manny Diaz's club. Here's a full preview before the Blue Devils meet the Fighting Illini.
How To Watch Duke vs. Illinois
Date: September 12
Time: 3:30 pm ET
TV: FS1
Location: Gies Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Announcers: Jack Kizer and Mark Helfrich
Series History: Duke is 1-2 against Illinois.
Duke vs. Illinois Preview
The Blue Devils were without two notable players last week, wide receiver Javen Nicholas and cornerback Kimari Robinson.
Nicholas, a Charlotte transfer, was ruled out shortly before kickoff for undisclosed reasons. He is expected to be a key part of the receiving corps this season, so Diaz and Co. will hopefully get him back sooner rather than later.
Robinson should be a rotation cornerback, but transfers Dylan Flowers (Western Kentucky) and Kyon Loud (Montana) looked great against Tulane in Week 1.
It's no secret that Duke has to get more out of the passing game this week. In the win over the Green Wave, running back Nate Sheppard accounted for both of the Blue Devils' touchdowns and just under 65% of the team's total offensive yards. San Jose State transfer Walker Eget has to show improvement to keep his job safe as the Blue Devils' starting quarterback.
East Carolina transfer Katin Houser is Illinois' starting quarterback, replacing Luke Altmyer. Houser tallied 182 passing yards and three touchdowns in the Fighting Illini's 42-23 win over UAB in Week 1.
Duke was trampled at home in Week 2 against Illinois last season, and now has a chance to get it back on its home turf. This is a big opportunity for Diaz and Co. to make some early noise in the ACC.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine