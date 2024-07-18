Where Duke Basketball Recruiters Stand in Nate Ament Sweepstakes
Highland School (Va.) forward Nate Ament, who now sits at No. 13 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite while holding offers from all of the bluebloods and many others, has not announced finalists or any dates for official visits as a senior. But the 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star appears to remain near the top of the 2025 Duke basketball wishlist.
ALSO READ: Duke Officially Joins Another Heated 2025 Recruiting Battle
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have been in pursuit ever since extending an offer during his visit to Durham back in September.
They've continued to show up courtside for many of his games. The 17-year-old hoops savant, boasting a favorable mix of athleticism, length, and skills that allows him to excel either as a wing or in a stretch-four role, has continued to impress while reaching new heights in his development and mesmerizing crowds in grassroots action.
And Ament recently told League Ready that Duke is one of 10 or so schools that he's hearing from consistently, along with UNC, UConn, Kansas, Kentucky, Arkansas, Virginia, Tennessee, Indiana, and Louisville.
As for a deadline in his recruitment, that's still pretty much nonexistent at this juncture, he informed League Ready.
"Not really," Nate Ament said. "I'm just taking it slow."
He's one of 13 in his class who have landed a Duke basketball offer. The Blue Devils are still actively pursuing most of them as Scheyer seeks his first commitment in the cycle.