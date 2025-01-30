2025 Senior Bowl: Former FCS Stars Continue To Shine On The Biggest Stage
Practices at the 2025 Senior Bowl concluded on Thursday as prospects showcased their skills in front of all 32 NFL franchises over the past three days.
Multiple former FCS players participated in this week's events, headlined by North Dakota State's Grey Zabel and Central Arkansas EDGE David Walker. Illinois State defensive back Keondre Jackson, Delaware running back Marcus Yarns, Alabama A&M offensive tackle Carson Vinson, and Sacramento State offensive lineman Jackson Slater were the other prospects representing the FCS.
William & Mary offensive tackle Charles Grant could not attend despite accepting an invite earlier this season.
Below is the latest news and updates from the full week of practices at the Senior Bowl for all six former FCS prospects.
North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel
North Dakota State's Grey Zabel checked all the boxes this week. Zabel showed his versatility, playing multiple spots along the line of scrimmage. He consistently shined during the 1-on-1 period, utilizing his strength and power to overwhelm defenders. During the team period, Zabel did an excellent job at working to the second level and helped create some explosive rushing plays. There is an argument to be made that no other player improved their stock more than Zabel over the past three days.
Alabama A&M OL Carson Vinson
Vinson arrived in Mobile, AL, with a chip on his shoulder as the only HBCU prospect at the Senior Bowl. He wasted no time making an immediate impact, defeating Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart in a 1-on-1 battle on Tuesday at the end of practice. Vinson has prototypical NFL size (6'6, 314), combined with the athleticism to handle quick, finesse edge rushers at the next level. Entering the week, Vinson was a projected late Day 3 pick or priority free agent, but most likely solidified his spot as a Day 3 pick with a stellar performance.
Sacramento State OL Jackson Slater
There should be no surprise here, but Sacramento State offensive lineman Jackson Slater was another FCS prospect whose draft stock soared this week. Slater started 40+ games at guard but showed plenty of promise at center against some of the best defensive tackles in the draft class. He was consistently one of the top linemen in 1-on-1's, but he shined in the scrimmage portions of practice. His ability to work to the second level and reach defenders is where Slater made a strong impression. If Slater can build on his performance in Mobile at the NFL Combine, he could slide into Day 2 conversations for the NFL Draft.
Central Arkansas EDGE David Walker
There was some concern for Central Arkansas' David Walker, who arrived in Mobile under 6-foot-1, but he quieted the noise with a dominant performance on Thursday. He consistently flashed his power in 1-on-1s, utilizing his leverage against bigger offensive tackles. Despite a lack of height, there is no question that Walker has the physicality and power to play on the edge at the next level. This was on full display on the final day of practice, where Walker may have been the most impressive edge rusher of the day.
Delaware RB Marcus Yarns
Yarns is one of the most intriguing FCS prospects of this year's cycle. He turned heads with his performance in 1-on1s, beating linebackers with his agility and quickness, while also exhibiting his ability to be a receiving threat out of the backfield. Yarns showed patience and excellent acceleration throughout the week. He was one of the most explosive athletes at the running back position, which could make him a key player to watch at the NFL Combine in a few weeks.
Illinois State DB Keondre Jackson
Illinois State's Keondre Jackson was a late addition after a stellar performance at the Hula Bowl and he continued to improve his stock this week. He showed excellent acceleration and range in the secondary, flashing his fluidity in the open field. Jackson has the prototypical NFL size (6'1, 211) and showed the ability to play both safety spots, along with the flexibility to step into a nickel role. Jackson was overlooked entering the draft process, but has entered Day 3 conversations after a solid week of practices.
