Former Idaho State Legend Jared Allen Elected To Pro Football Hall of Fame
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 was revealed on Thursday night at the NFL Honors ceremony.
Former Idaho State legend Jared Allen is one of four members of the Class of 2025. He is joined by defensive back Eric Allen, tight end Antonio Gates, and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.
Allen was selected in the 4th round with the 126th overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished fifth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, posting 10 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
He finished his career as a four-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection. Allen was selected as the NFL Sporting News Defensive Player of the Year in 2011. He posted 66 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 22 sacks for the Minnesota Vikings.
In 12 seasons, Allen recorded 648 total tackles, 171 tackles for loss, 136 sacks, 32 forced fumbles, and six interceptions. He is tied for the most safeties (4) in NFL history.
Allen was a three-time All-Big Sky selection at Idaho State, earning FCS All-American honors in back-to-back seasons. He won the Buck Buchanan Award in 2023, recording 102 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles.
In 41 career games, he posted 250 tackles, 71 tackles for loss, 38.5 sacks, 26 pass breakups, and 13 forced fumbles. Allen was inducted into the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame in 2020.
